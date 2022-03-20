Whether you prefer animation or live action, we've got a list of the best Disney+ shows like "The Proud Family."

Disney Channel hit it out of the park with the first animated series they ever produced. Created by Bruce W. Smith, The Proud Family premiered on Disney Channel in 2001 and went on to last for two seasons and spawned a TV movie. Not only was it the first animated series for the channel, it is also one of the few Disney shows not created by a white man. The series was one of the hallmarks of the channel's original programming, so it’s no wonder it was revived with a sequel series on Disney+, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Given that new episodes are released weekly, it might be leaving viewers hungry for even more. So here are nine more of the best shows to watch if you liked The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

The Proud Family

This is the most obvious, so it goes first. This show is a classic. What makes it so special and memorable is that it takes full advantage of the fact it’s a cartoon. Characters are squashed and stretched, become victims of slapstick comedy, sight gags, and more.

It should also be noted as a milestone show because it is one of the few animated shows to center on people of color. The diversity of the show's characters, stories, and humor are a big factor on why it has aged like a fine wine.

Gravity Falls

From the zany brain of Alex Hirsch comes Gravity Falls, a Disney Channel original cartoon about the twins Dipper and Mabel (Jason Ritter and Kristen Schaal). These two are leaving their hometown to live with their Great Uncle Stan (called Grunkle Stan and voiced by Alex Hirsch) for the summer. But Grunkle Stan lives in a cabin in the woods outside the small town of Gravity Falls. The cabin doubles as a tourist trap Stan runs called the Mystery Shack, a museum dedicated to supernatural oddities.

But not everything is as it seems in Gravity Falls. Freaky creatures like gnomes, mermen, demons, and more haunt the town and the only people that seem to notice are Dipper and Mabel.

Early on, the mysteries are somewhat lighthearted, like Dipper trying to prove to Mabel that her new boyfriend is a zombie. But, by the end of the show the challenges that our heroes face become demonic in every sense of the word. This show really pushes the edge on how much horror can be allowed in a cartoon made for kids on network television.

If you don't mind an aspect of horror in your cartoons, this is an excellent show to check out. In fact, it's one of the greatest things that Disney has ever produced in general.

American Dragon: Jake Long

American Dragon: Jake Long follows the story of the titular Jake Long (Dante Basco) on his journey to become the protector of not just his town, but his country as The American Dragon. With the ability to transform into a dragon, Jake must balance his personal life with his new superhero-type training. The ability to transform was passed down through his family, so it's up to Jake to not just be a good hero, but to be worthy of his family's legacy.

The show is a lot like Spider-Man. Like Spidey, Jake is a very relatable character that's great for kids to look up to. His dragon life is just as important to him as his life at home and in school. There's something timeless about a kid doing his best to be a responsible hero while also being equally worried about his upcoming midterms.

The fact that the characters have to face real consequences of their actions provides a much more engaging experience since things won't just be reset the next week. The story is always moving forward, and the characters are in a constant state of change.

As previously mentioned, this show also has a lot to do with family legacy and how a person can live up to theirs. Jake's grandfather and teacher Lao Shi (Keone Young) used to be The Chinese Dragon before moving to New York. Living up to these expectations weighs on Jake; he wants to do right by his family while also being able to do things his own way. It's unique and gives the show a vibe that stands out amongst the rest.

Lizzie McGuire

If you are a millennial, odds are you watched Lizzie McGuire as a kid. The show is a teen sitcom about the realistic exploits of the titular character played by Hilary Duff. For the most part, the show is about Lizzie navigating her world of middle school. While most sitcoms on Disney have plotlines centered more around slapstick and comedy (things like Wizards of Waverly Place), Lizzie McGruire decided to take a more realistic approach. This became part of the main appeal of the show and a big reason why people still watch it today.

Lizzie wasn't trying to save the world or anything grand like that. She was just trying to feel happy and accepted. It's charming, especially when a lot of her thoughts are expressed by a cartoon version of herself inside her head. Besides telling engaging stories for viewers it also tackles topics that TV shows normally turn their nose at. Not only did the show entertain, it made you think, and the show preached empathy.

Monsters At Work

Yet another sequel series on Disney+, this time following the exploits of the characters from Monsters Inc., is Monsters At Work. Surprisingly, the leads of the movie Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sully (John Goodman) only make up the B-plots of the show.

The A-plots follow Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), a recent college graduate set to join Monsters Incorporated as a Scarer. Being a scarer is a job for monsters to hide in the closets of kids to scare them and convert their screams into energy. But on his first day of work, he arrives just where the movie was ending, with Mike and Sully changing scream energy to laugh energy. No more screaming. Only comedy. Because of this massive shake up, Tylor is out of his new gig and thrown into the company's maintenance department.

Since he still has a deep passion for scaring and being in such a legendary position, he decides to take some of Mike's comedy classes to learn how to be funny. As we follow Tylor's adventures in the working world, the cast from the first movie are working behind the scenes to make sure the company remains afloat.

That’s So Raven

What's crazy is that even though The Proud Family is a cartoon and That's So Raven is a live-action sitcom, That's So Raven is somehow less grounded in reality than the cartoon.

That's So Raven is about the Baxter family living in San Francisco. Raven (Raven-Symoné), is the main character we follow and the eldest daughter of the family. Unlike other sitcom characters, Raven has the power to occasionally see into the future. This psychic ability gives her clues on what will happen in her life that will cause problems. But most episodes find Raven accidentally causing those issues as she's trying to prevent them. Each week Raven has a new vision she tries to prevent, and this formula for the show works.

It's a very quirky sitcom, and also insanely quotable. Millennials often still quote the show even though it's been almost 15 years since it's all been off the air. If you're interested in some supernatural silliness, this might be the show for you.

The Owl House

The Owl House is one of the more recent shows on Disney Channel. The first two seasons are currently available on Disney+, with the final episodes moving to the streamer once they air on Disney Channel.

The main character, Luz (Sarah Nicole-Robles), adventures through the fantasy world of The Boiling Isles with the assistance of Eda the Owl Lady (Wendie Malick) and her pet, an adorable demon named King (Alex Hirsch). Their partnership is the backbone of the show, but it never gets in the way for letting new characters in.

Even with the amazing settings, characters, and humor, the show is also notable for its representation. While it seems Disney announces a new "first gay Disney character" every few months for some good PR, this show is out and proud. Luz is canonically LGBTQIA+ and it's important to the story. Saying more than that would be spoilers, but that doesn't make it any less cool.

If you're in the mood for something to scratch that Harry Potter itch but with a more comedic tone, this is a great place to start.

Ducktales (2017)

If you grew up in the '80s or '90s, you likely watched the Disney Afternoon block as a kid. Disney+ has an amazing updated take on Ducktales. While this show is a reboot, the things that change are all for the better.

Unlike the original, Huey, Dewey, and Louie (Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, and Bobby Moynihan) are no longer swappable characters; they each have their own personality and unique voices. In fact everyone in the show is played by amazing celebrities and comedians like Kate Micucci, David Tennant, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The show maintains all the adventure aspects like the old show, and even pays tribute to the old comics the shows were based on.

Along with The Proud Family, this cartoon is the type of show that takes advantage of being animated. This allows the story to go crazy places, like space and abandoned islands, but now that all the characters feel more like a family, the stakes feel higher than the original show ever did.

It's overall a very warm and lovable show. There's something here to be enjoyed for everyone in the family.

Recess

Recess is one of the cult classics of Disney cartoons. The show was about a group of elementary school kids during recess time. It was super straightforward and easy to grasp for kids at the time. It is also another cartoon in Disney's catalog that is much more grounded and real feeling. The kids on the show felt like a real friend you had as a kid. Or it made you feel like you were that kid.

The one downside the show has, is that it doesn't really need to be a cartoon. It wouldn't have been able to be as bombastic, but the show would be mostly unchanged if it were in live action. These kids all come from different families and deal with the same teachers and similar problems that everyone else in elementary school faces. It's a real clash of perspectives and, in that way, it's a great show for kids and sort of like Lizzie McGuire in the realism aspect.

Also like Lizzie McGuire, the show has a passionate fan base still. You can still see these characters show up from time to time in memes.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and all the other shows mentioned on this list, are available now to stream on Disney+.

