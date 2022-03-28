Fans have a new look at who will be guest starring in this week's episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Disney+ has released a new featurette for the upcoming episode "When You Wish Upon A Roker."

The featurette begins with series creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar talking about fan speculation about if the characters in the revival would be older than they were in the original series, which ran from 2001-2005 on Disney Channel. It then talks about how in the episode, Oscar embarrasses Penny on her first date with Kareem. In a clip from the episode, Penny tells her friends that she can't wait to move out of her family's house and be on her own. She later makes a deal with a magical version of Al Roker, who is able to age her into being a sophomore in college.

The featurette also goes into how the older version of Penny and her friends were recast for the episode, with college-age Penny being voiced by Logan Browning. The episode will also guest star Lena Waithe (as college-age Maya) and "Desus Nice" Baker (as college-age KG). Lamorne Morris will also play a version of himself as a stage actor in a play about Benedict Arnold (which is a parody of the musical Hamilton). In the clip, Lamorne stops the play after hearing Oscar's phone ringing in the audience.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 9 Disney+ Shows to Watch if You Liked 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'

Roker previously played a magical version of himself in two episodes of the original The Proud Family series. In the 2003 episode "Tween Town", Roker granted Penny her wish to make her parents disappear after they grounded her. The 2004 episode "Twins to Teens" had Roker also make Penny's wish come true, after she wished for her baby siblings to be teenagers, so she would no longer have to babysit them. The episode will also guest star Jaden Smith, Jeremy O. Harris, Bresha Webb, Karrie Martin, Ashton Sanders, and Holly Winter. Joining them in the episode will be the series' main cast, which includes: Kyla Pratt (as Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (as Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (as Trudy Proud), Jo Marie Payton (as Suga Mama), Karen Malina White (as Dijonay Jones), Alisa Reyes (as LaCienega Boulevardez), and Soleil Moon Frye (as Zoey Howzer).

The "When You Wish Upon a Roker" episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere on Wednesday, March 30 on Disney+. In the meantime, check out the new featurette below:

