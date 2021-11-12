One of Disney’s most popular families is returning to the small screen, and they’re louder and prouder than ever before. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere on Disney+ in February of 2022.

A first-look trailer was released as part of Disney Plus Day and will feature many of the leading cast members from the original incarnation of The Proud Family. Kayla Pratt returns as Penny Proud, the show’s main protagonist, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Penny’s overprotective dad, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Penny’s mom and Oscar’s wife, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Penny’s hip grandmother and Oscar’s mother/adversary, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Penny’s geeky friend, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, a frenemy to Penny.

The revival of The Proud Family will also bring in a host of celebrity guest stars. Slated to come aboard in voice acting roles are Tiffany Haddish, Lizzo, Bretman Rock, Gabrielle Union, Lil Nas X, and more.

Bruce W. Smith, who created The Proud Family for The Disney Channel in the early 2000s, will be an executive producer on the revival, along with Ralph Farquhar, who also served in the same capacity in the original series. Calvin Brown Jr. will also return as a co-executive producer of the new series.

Premiering in 2001, The Proud Family ran for two seasons in a span of four years and became one of the network’s leading animated series. The show spawned a Disney Channel film, The Proud Family Movie, which also served as the official finale of the original series. In February of 2020, Disney announced that the show would be revived on the Disney+ service.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will premiere in February 2022, and the original series can be streamed on Disney+. Check out the trailer of the new series below.

