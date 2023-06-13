One of the most iconic families from Disney Channel won't be going away any time soon, as Disney+ has officially renewed The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder for a third season. The announcement came from the Annecy Film Festival, where the studio has showcased several of the projects they've been working on for the past couple of years. This renewal would bring the revival to a place where it has more seasons than the original series, although that iteration of the family produced more episodes per installment. The episode count and the distribution method are only some of the ways these characters have adapted to modern times.

Back in the day, Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) had to deal with problems such as finding the right cassette with her favorite music on it, or not being able to communicate with her friends when they were located at inconvenient places. However, those are things of the past, with Louder and Prouder bringing the same lovable family to a modern setting, giving them the opportunity of facing problems more in line with what young people go through nowadays. And it doesn't stop at classic sitcom tropes either, as the show actually tries to explain cultural events and concepts to teenagers and children.

And just like That's So Raven did back in the day when multiple Disney Channel series were finding success at the same time, the Proud family is known for bringing a unique perspective to what could be expected from a series released on the platform. You never know what to expect when Penny runs into trouble, but she knows that she can always count on her father, Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and her best friend, Dijonay (Karen Malina White) for help and guidance. And it looks like her journey isn't coming to an end anytime soon, as the upcoming episodes would mark her fifth season on television.

Disney+ is Bringing More Animated Content to the Screen

The renewal of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is only one of the things Disney+ is currently working on in their animation department. Their Monsters Inc. spin-off, Monsters at Work, was renewed for a second season that is expected to arrive at the platform later this year. Added to that, the studio is venturing further into the Marvel multiverse with Season 2 of What If...?, an animated anthology shows that follows alternate realities where the films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe took very different directions.

