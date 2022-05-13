News surrounding the Limelight and Boies Schiller Entertainment spooky comedy flick, Providence has been jumping out left and right, giving us the best shocks — of the casting variety, that is! We already knew that Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Hamish Patel would lead in the Potsy Ponciroli helmed feature, but now we have a significant chunk of the call sheet, and it’s full of some of the biggest names in comedy. Preparing to haunt us with their performances, in a good way, are Tim Blake Nelson, Uzo Aduba, Simon Rex, Nina Arianda, Jim Gaffigan, José María Yazpik, and Joey Lauren Adams.

Following a script written by Michael Vukadinovich, Providence will center around a group of citizens living in an idyllic island town. A white picket fence with kids playing in the yard kind of place — the utopia’s facade comes crashing down when a brutal murder takes place, sending shock waves through the community. To make things even more interesting, along with the murder, there’s been a discovery of one million dollars, leading the residents to lose their ever-loving minds and continuously make harmful and poor choices. With their paranoid and greed-fueled powers combined, the neighbors will tear the town apart house by house, relationship by relationship.

Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker will produce under their Limelight banner with David Boies and Zack Schiller for Boies Schiller Entertainment. Hideout Pictures’ Shannon Houchins will also produce with Vukadinovich, Tyler Zacharia, Sam Slater, Phil Keefe, Kevin Brennan, and Dan Eckerle serving as executive producers. CJ Barbato will co-produce.

It’s been a busy year for many of the new cast arrivals. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Aduba would be joining another stacked lineup for the film adaptation of the Bruce Norris penned play, Clybourne Park. Nelson has a huge slate of upcoming projects, but perhaps his biggest one is as a voice in Guillermo del Toro's highly anticipated stop-motion Pinocchio. In 2021, Rex starred in the Sean Baker-directed dramedy, Red Rocket, and was also featured in Fabio Frey’s festival favorite, My Dead Dad. With three more projects in post-production, Mack & Rita, National Anthem, and Down Low, we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Rex over the next year or so. Known best for her role on Prime Video’s, Goliath, audiences last caught Nina Arianda on the big (and small) screen in the critically acclaimed, Being the Ricardos.

A celebrated comedian, Gaffigan was most recently heard as the voice of Van Helsing in the animated comedy, Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania, and seen in the Colin West helmed dramedy, Linoleum. Soon, we’ll see Gaffigan take on the role of Captain Hook’s second in command, Smee, when Disney and David Lowery’s live-action, Peter Pan & Wendy flies into theaters later this year. After his multiple-season arc on Narcos: Mexico, it will be quite the change-up for fans of Yazpik to see him in a comedic role in Providence. Known for her long-running career in some of our favorite comedies including Big Daddy and Chasing Amy, we’re excited to see Adams making her way back to our screens. Along with Providence, fans can expect to catch Adams in the horror flick, Oak and in the highly anticipated sequel to the cult-classic Mallrats, titled Twilight of the Mallrats.

With production on Providence set to begin in North Carolina this upcoming week, we’re bound to be hearing more information about it soon! As of right now, no release date has been set, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it rolls out.

