Production companies Limelight and Boies Schiller Entertainment announced today that they are teaming up once again to bring to life the comedy Providence, with stars Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Himesh Patel. As Deadline reveals exclusively, the story follows the residents of a small island town whose lives change drastically after a murder takes place in the once-peaceful community. As they investigate, the assassination only gets weirder, as do the reasons why it happened. The trio of lead actors’ roles are yet to be revealed by Limelight and BSE.

Two-time Emmy winner Gordon-Levitt is fresh out of two very different projects: in Apple TV+’s Mr. Corman he played a public school teacher in San Fernando Valley — he also created the series and directed all episodes from Season 1. For Showtime, Gordon-Levitt played billionaire and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. The anthology series centers around technology moguls who changed the world in some way through their start-ups. The actor is also set to voice Jiminy Cricket in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Pinnochio.

James has starred in several high-profile movies and series such as Cinderella, Baby Driver, and Downton Abbey, but the turning point in her career might be happening with her latest role in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. The story centers around the infamous Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee (played by Sebastian Stan) leaked sex tape that forever changed their lives — for better and worse. James’ performance as Anderson has been praised all around as a career-best, though Anderson herself did not approve of the series.

Patel had a long run in hugely popular British series EastEnders, but he rose to prominence internationally after playing the main role in Yesterday, a musical comedy in which a guy is the only one who can remember The Beatles ever existed — James also starred in the film as his love interest. Ever since the career-changing role, Patel has starred in Don’t Look Up, Station Eleven, and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Providence is set to be directed by Potsy Ponciroli, who previously helmed Old Henry and Super Zeroes. The screenplay is written by Michael Vukadinovich, who has penned Marvel’s Runaways, the Jim Carrey dramedy series Kidding, and is attached to write the upcoming sequel Beetlejuice 2. Principal photography of Providence starts this week in North Carolina.

Limelight and BSE are yet to reveal further details from Providence, including additional cast and expected release date. Stick with Collider to get more news on the project as it takes shape.

