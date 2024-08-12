The Big Picture Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Aussie classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert on Amazon Prime.

The film, featuring drag queens Tick, Adam, and trans woman Bernadette embarking on a road trip, has a sequel in the works.

The original movie won awards and earned millions at the box office.

How time flies as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Australian classic that made a significant impact on the LGBTQ+ mainstream culture and which Amazon is presently honoring by bringing it back to small screens. The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, written and directed by Stephan Elliott, has been added to the conglomerate’s popular streamer Prime Video, as announced on their official social media page, to celebrate thirty years since the production's release in the U.S. on August 10, 1994. What a delight indeed for fans of the comedy film, especially since this marks the second good news of the year regarding the movie after it was reported that a sequel was being developed months ago.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert follows two drag queens, Anthony "Tick" Belrose (Hugo Weaving) and Adam Whitely (Guy Pearce) with their friend, trans woman Bernadette Bassenger (Terence Stamp), as they travel on a tour bus they named "Priscilla," from Sydney to Alice Springs where Tick has been offered a job performing his drag act at a resort. Tick goes by the drag name of Mitzi Del Bra, while Adam used Felicia Jollygoodfellow. Starring alongside Weaving, Pearce, and Stamp in the highly praised movie are Bill Hunter as Robert "Bob" Spart, Sarah Chadwick as Marion Barber, Mark Holmes as Benjamin Barber, Julia Cortez as Cynthia Campos, and Ken Radley as Frank.

A Sequel To 'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert'

Back in April, news of a sequel to The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert made the rounds with Elliott confirming his return as director. An official announcement was not made at the time, but Elliott maintained that the sequel would come to pass, saying, "The original cast is on board, I’ve got a script that everybody likes, we’re still working out deals...it’s happening." The artistic screenwriter then teased that the project would feature Tick’s son who was still a child in the original film. Additionally, he shared his plans to extend the original film’s soundtrack of classic disco tunes with more modern hits.

While we await more news about the sequel’s development, die-hard devotees of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert will recall how much of a success the comedy was immediately after its debut. The film achieved nearly $30 million against a $2 million budget and went on to earn several awards, including an Oscar for Best Costume Design at the 67th Academy Awards.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is currently streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more news about its potential sequel.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994) Release Date August 10, 1994 Director Stephan Elliott Cast Hugo Weaving , Guy Pearce , Terence Stamp , Bill Hunter Runtime 104 minutes

