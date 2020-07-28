PS Plus Free Games in August Include ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Campaign Remastered

New month, new free video games. That’s how it works for PlayStation Plus subscribers anyway. Every month, folks who pay into the program — which grants access to online multiplayer, discounts, and other deals — get to download a pair of PlayStation titles for the price of FREE. Normally, you get two games, often offering a classic from a few years back or a game you might have missed along the way. This month, PS+ members got three free games instead! Make sure you’ve downloaded or at least add these titles to your library before they’re gone.

This August, however, it’s back to two free games. This time you’ll get the all-new multiplayer party battler Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which makes its PS4 debut on August 4th after a recent Beta weekend. This premiere gives PS Plus members launch-day access to the online competitive free-for-alls and co-op challenges*. Also this month, Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Campaign Remastered arrives on the PS4 with upgraded visuals, and it’s available today, Tuesday July 28, until Monday August 31.

Get a glimpse of both games below:

http://fallguys.com The Fall Guys team at Mediatonic dig into the question on everyone’s mind – What is Fall Guys? – in the first entry in the Behind the Stumbles video series. Bump around the studio and learn about the inspirations behind the game and what you can expect in this year’s wildest game party.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be available to download Tuesday, August 4, until Monday August 31.

Relive the exhilarating classic in stunning remastered quality. Play alongside Soap, Shepherd, Ghost and other familiar faces once again as you fight back against Vladimir Makarov, the Inner Circle, and other unforeseen foes. Download and play now on PS4, or pre-purchase on other platforms today to play April 30th and get instant access to the free UDT Classic Ghost Bundle in Modern Warfare*. *Game required, sold/downloaded separately.

As a bonus, another free online multiplayer weekend arrives on PS4 next month: Saturday August 8 at 12:01am through Sunday August 9 at 11:59pm local time. Get in the game!

*Online multiplayer games sold separately. Requires internet connection and PlayStation Network account.