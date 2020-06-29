PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2020 Include 2015’s ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider’

New month, new free video games. That’s how it works for PlayStation Plus subscribers anyway. Every month, folks who pay into the program — which grants access to online multiplayer, discounts, and other deals — get to download a pair of PlayStation titles for the price of FREE. Normally, you get two games, often offering a classic from a few years back or a game you might have missed along the way. But in July, PS+ members are getting a little something extra.

Because Sony PlayStation is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the subscription program, not only are they offering members a free theme to that effect, they’re also throwing in a third game for FREE. That’s right, not one, not two, but three free games in July 2020 for PlayStation Plus members. But what are you going to get? Well, from July 7th until August 3rd, you can download the 2015 action-adventure title Rise of the Tomb Raider, the perennial sports hit NBA 2K20, and the full-motion video experience Erica. Check out more on each title below, along with a nod at the new PS4 theme:

The free PS4 theme is expected to arrive later this week, but only for a limited time: