PlayStation+ Free Games Revealed for September 2020

New month, new free video games. That’s how it works for PlayStation Plus subscribers anyway. Every month, folks who pay into the program — which grants access to online multiplayer, discounts, and other deals — get to download a pair of PlayStation titles for the price of FREE. Subscribers will get two games, often offering a classic from a few years back or a game you might have missed along the way. Make sure you’ve downloaded or at least added these titles to your library before they go back into the vault to make way for new titles.

Next month’s upcoming titles include a shoot ’em up and a beat ’em up: PUBG: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Street Fighter V will arrive on September 1st for PS+ subscribers to download for the price of free, though you only have until October 5th to do so. And don’t forget to pick up August’s free games before they’re gone!

Check out more on each September game below, courtesy of the PlayStation blog:

Parachute into a treacherous battleground with only your wits for protection, as you loot gear and outsmart your enemies in a fierce battle royale. Build the ultimate soldier from scratch and test your mettle against up to 99 other players across multiple unique maps. Only one life. Only one shot at victory per match. Wreak havoc on your own or take on the challenge in a squad of up to four players to increase your chances of survival — and glory.

A new era of fighting games begins! Street Fighter V is now available for purchase online and in-stores everywhere. RISE UP and experience the return of the legendary franchise!

Additionally, Sony PlayStation is launching Street Fighter V PS4 Tournaments starting September 4 in the U.S. and Canada: