Watch: 9 New Game Titles Coming to PS4, PS5 in “PlayStation Indies” Initiative

Today, Shuhei Yoshida, Head of PlayStation Indies, announced the new “PlayStation Indies” initiative, which aims “to spotlight and support the best of the best indie games being published on PlayStation and the entire indie community as a whole.” That comes as good news to just about anyone involved in the gaming industry: Smaller developers and companies will get a dedicated place to play on one of the biggest platforms out there, Sony will get to have a hand in discovering the next great talent while diversifying their content pool, and gamers will get to experience unique, interesting, and trailblazing games from creators outside of the AAA studios. It’s that rare triple win.

More details and titles were teased in the full PlayStation Blog post, which name-dropped the company’s long history of embracing indies with titles like PaRappa the Rapper, Katamari Damacy, LittleBigPlanet, and Journey, and also reminded us that Bugsnax is out there in the world somewhere waiting for us to play it. Additionally, it was announced that a new indie title will be joining the PlayStation Now service every month, and that starts this very month with Hello Neighbor.

But if it’s new indies you’re looking for, you’re in luck! PlayStation also announced nine titles that will be revealed throughout the day — the trailers follow below and new ones will be added as they arrive. Check them out and keep them on your radar!

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

F.I.S.T.:Forged In Shadow Torch, a PlayStation China Hero Project selected game. Take a glimpse of the original story and the arcade-style combat in an interconnected Metroidvania game map combining oriental city view and gorgeous dieselpunk aesthetics. Presenting an excellent visual performance to bring the old-school genre to a new level.

Maquette

https://www.insidedecay.com/ MAQUETTE is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. Coming soon to PS5 and PS4.

Where the Heart Is

Where the Heart Is A narrative adventure game about family. Finding home… can take a lifetime.

Creaks

From the creators of indie classics Machinarium and Samorost comes Creaks, a new puzzle adventure game that delights the senses with its hand-painted visuals, precise animation, eerie sounds, and an eclectic original score from Hidden Orchestra. Proceed at your own pace at figuring out the solutions to dozens of carefully designed puzzles, explore the mansion for hidden paintings and uncover the great secret.

Heavenly Bodies

https://heavenlybodiesgame.com Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in Heavenly Bodies – coming to PS4 in 2021. Wrangle the hands and arms of a courageous cosmonaut and push, pull and twist your way through a precarious range of physically simulated stellar scenarios where, without gravity, nothing is still, nothing is secure and nothing is simple.

Recompile

Infiltrate Recompile’s stunning digital world in this exploration-based hacking platformer, coming to PS5. Explore, fight and hack your way through a virtual landscape that’ll react to your actions as you try to escape deletion. This trailer features the amazing song Jupiter by singer/songwriter Aoife O’Donovan.

Carto

https://www.humblegames.com/carto Carto is coming to PlayStation 4 this Fall 2020! Carto is a chill adventure game wrapped around a unique, world-shifting puzzle mechanic. Use this power to explore mysterious lands, help a quirky cast of new friends, and guide Carto on her journey home. Follow the devs: https://twitter.com/sunheadgames

Haven