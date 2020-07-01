Watch: 9 New Game Titles Coming to PS4, PS5 in “PlayStation Indies” Initiative

Today, Shuhei Yoshida,
More details and titles were teased in the full PlayStation Blog post, which name-dropped the company’s long history of embracing indies with titles like PaRappa the Rapper, Katamari Damacy, LittleBigPlanet, and Journey, and also reminded us that Bugsnax is out there in the world somewhere waiting for us to play it. Additionally, it was announced that a new indie title will be joining the PlayStation Now service every month, and that starts this very month with Hello Neighbor.
But if it’s new indies you’re looking for, you’re in luck! PlayStation also announced nine titles that will be revealed throughout the day — the trailers follow below and new ones will be added as they arrive. Check them out and keep them on your radar!
F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch
F.I.S.T.:Forged In Shadow Torch, a PlayStation China Hero Project selected game. Take a glimpse of the original story and the arcade-style combat in an interconnected Metroidvania game map combining oriental city view and gorgeous dieselpunk aesthetics. Presenting an excellent visual performance to bring the old-school genre to a new level.
Maquette
MAQUETTE is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge.
Coming soon to PS5 and PS4.
Where the Heart Is
A narrative adventure game about family.
Finding home… can take a lifetime.
Creaks
From the creators of indie classics Machinarium and Samorost comes Creaks, a new puzzle adventure game that delights the senses with its hand-painted visuals, precise animation, eerie sounds, and an eclectic original score from Hidden Orchestra. Proceed at your own pace at figuring out the solutions to dozens of carefully designed puzzles, explore the mansion for hidden paintings and uncover the great secret.
Heavenly Bodies
https://heavenlybodiesgame.com
Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in Heavenly Bodies – coming to PS4 in 2021. Wrangle the hands and arms of a courageous cosmonaut and push, pull and twist your way through a precarious range of physically simulated stellar scenarios where, without gravity, nothing is still, nothing is secure and nothing is simple.
Recompile
Infiltrate Recompile’s stunning digital world in this exploration-based hacking platformer, coming to PS5. Explore, fight and hack your way through a virtual landscape that’ll react to your actions as you try to escape deletion. This trailer features the amazing song Jupiter by singer/songwriter Aoife O’Donovan.
Carto
https://www.humblegames.com/carto
Carto is coming to PlayStation 4 this Fall 2020!
Carto is a chill adventure game wrapped around a unique, world-shifting puzzle mechanic. Use this power to explore mysterious lands, help a quirky cast of new friends, and guide Carto on her journey home.
Follow the devs: https://twitter.com/sunheadgames
Haven
Haven is coming to PlayStation 4
Share the journey of two lovers, escaped to a lost planet in a desperate attempt to stay together. Play as Yu and Kay, gliding over the grassland of a shattered planet, unraveling its mysteries to find a way to settle for good.
More info here: https://www.thegamebakers.com/haven/
Join our Discord here: https://discord.gg/thegamebakers