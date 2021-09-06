Because it's been so hard for players to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 since the console first released, many publishers have been offering a free upgrade for people who bought the PlayStation 4 version of the game. This was to help encourage players to buy games that were being released on both generations, as they would not have to worry about buying the game again once they were finally able to get the next generation console. However, Sony has now stated that they are no longer going to be supporting free upgrades after the release of Horizon Forbidden West.

Recently, the various versions of the new game were detailed, and it was revealed that upgrading from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5 version of the game would cost $10. The news of this upgrade change resulted in a huge backlash from fans, who at this point had become used to being offered these upgrades for their games for free. Shortly after the backlash, Sony reversed the decision, and will now be offering the upgrade for free. However, they also went into detail about their future upgrade plans.

RELATED: PlayStation 5 Has Sold More Than 10 Million Consoles Globally, Making It the Fastest-Selling PlayStation System

Sony released a statement talking about their reversal of the Horizon Forbidden West upgrade, while also confirming that they will no longer support free upgrades for their first party titles, which will cost $10 to move from the Playstation 4 to the Playstation 5 version of the game going forward. President and CEO Jim Ryan said that since the game was originally meant to be released last year, that they will stand by the original offer of free upgrades for players who buy the Playstation 4 version of the game. He then went on to clarify their plans for the future.

"I also want to confirm today that moving forward, PlayStation first-party exclusive cross-gen titles (newly releasing on PS4 & PS5)–both digital and physical–will offer a $10 USD digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5. This will apply to the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and any other exclusive cross-gen PS4 & PS5 title published by Sony Interactive Entertainment."

While the upgrades will no longer be free for Sony games, players will still be able to play the PlayStation 4 version of the games on their PlayStation 5, as the new console offers backwards compatibility. Whether or not this change will affect upgrades for third party games remains to be seen.

KEEP READING: Sony Says PlayStation 5 Shortage Could Extend Into 2022

Share Share Tweet Email

Kevin Feige on ‘Shang-Chi,’ the Blip Easter Egg to Look Out for, ‘Captain America 4,’ ‘Loki’ Season 2, and More He also wants you to know those are not Pokémon characters in the 3rd act of ‘Shang-Chi.’

Read Next