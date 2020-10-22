PS5 Apps Available at Launch Will Include These Top Streaming Platforms

The PlayStation 5 arrives this November 12th (if you can get your hands on one) to provide next-gen gaming entertainment for millions of fans out there, but Sony knows that the PS5 isn’t just for video games. Since the original PlayStation included a CD player and the PS2 built a DVD player into the hardware, the console has doubled as a media player of sorts. That aspect really upped the value for folks shelling out hundreds of dollars for a glorified piece of plastic. The PS3 and PS4 added to that value in big ways, turning the PlayStations from mere multimedia players into media hubs; the PS5 looks to continue that trend.

The name of the game in consuming content these days is streaming. Netflix and YouTube immediately come to mind, as do upstarts like Disney+ and AppleTV+, music app Spotify, and gaming-focused streamer Twitch. Sony knows this just as well as we do, so they confirmed (via PlayStation Blog) that those apps will be available at launch. Expect them to be part of the PS5’s newly revamped user interface as well.

Here’s a look at the Day One apps:

Apple TV – Enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalized, curated recommendations on the Apple TV app. That means users can enjoy Apple Originals like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show through Apple TV+, subscribe to premium channels, and buy or rent movies and TV shows and access past purchases from Apple. The Apple TV app will also be available on PS4. Disney+ – The dedicated home for movies, shows, shorts, and originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. From original series like The Mandalorian, to fan favorites like The Simpsons, you can watch your favorite stories right from your PS5 console. Netflix – Catch up on top entertainment hits such as Stranger Things, The Haunting of Bly Manor and more. With thousands of TV episodes and movies in Netflix’s library, there’s plenty to choose from. Spotify – Listen while you play. Just as with PS4, users can play their favorite songs as background music in-game with Spotify. You can choose from more than 60 million songs while you’re battling bosses or roaming through an open-world adventure. Twitch – With a deeply integrated Twitch experience on PS5, you can now watch or livestream your favorite gameplay and chat live about the best moments with fellow gamers throughout the many diverse and dynamic communities. YouTube – Also integrated with PS5, you can broadcast and share your epic gameplay moments directly to your YouTube channel, or sit back and watch new and trending content shared from around the world.

Update: Additionally, the Crunchyroll app will be available on the PS5 at launch, per Crunchyroll:

Through the Crunchyroll app on PS5, fans will have access to the world’s largest collection of anime with more than 30,000 episodes and 1,000 titles including “JUJUTSU KAISEN,” and “Attack on Titan” alongside Crunchyroll Originals “Noblesse” and the upcoming “Onyx Equinox.”

More apps are coming in the months ahead, like “Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock, and more,” but the dates of availability for those apps hasn’t been confirmed just yet. When they pop up, you’ll find them all in the same dedicated space meant for media entertainment right next to the Game home screen. And speaking of convenience, you no longer have to download the apps through the PS Store. Instead, they’re right there in the media space for you. The PS5’s streamlined Control Center allows seamless switching from Games to Media, including music (just keep an eye and ear out for those DMCA strikes when streaming…)

Additionally, Sony is pushing the Media Remote at launch to make navigating their easy-to-use interface even easier. The remote features … pretty much everything you’d expect a remote to feature, but it also has dedicated entertainment app buttons for Disney+ Netflix, Spotify and YouTube, explaining why they’re available at launch. Happy streaming!