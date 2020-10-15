Want to Win a PS5? Head to Burger King

Sony’s PS5 is one of the hottest commodities on the market today. Any gaming / electronics stores or super-warehouses that had stock in the next-gen console have apparently sold out during the first pre-order blitz with no new stock to arrive until release day, November 12th. You could pay double the cost by heading to a bidding site like eBay if you want to reward the scalpers; you do you. Otherwise, there are just no legitimate PS5s to be found out there … except for the ones that Sony apparently set aside for The King.
The Burger King, that is. Sony and the fast-food chain are teaming up for a contest that will give lucky winners their very own PS5. You can check out all the details as to how to get your hands on one (a PS5 we mean, though you can also get your hands on a tasty burger while you’re at it) by heading over to the PlayStation blog post. The contest will run from today through November 22nd, so even if you are out of luck on release day, you might be a lucky BK PS5 winner after all.
Check out this TV spot for more, followed by the contest details:
Burger King and PlayStation have teamed up to help promote the launch of the PlayStation 5. Head on into your nearest Burger King restaurant today for your chance to win. Promotion begins Thursday, October 15th.
Per Jill Erb,
Starting today, Burger King guests who purchase the 2 for $5 deal in the US will have a chance at winning a PS5 console.* Here’s how it works:
- First, register on the BK App or BK.com to participate in the promotion. When you purchase a 2 for $5 deal, or make a $5+ purchase on the BK App, BK.com, or in-restaurant, you will earn one game token. If you purchase in-restaurant, be sure to hold on to your receipt. You’ll need receipt info to enter.
- You can then use that game token to play a digital scratch-off game in the BK app or BK.com for a chance to win a PS5 console, PlayStation game codes, or BK coupons.
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. BK® App or bk.com registration required to participate. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S. & DC aged 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 10/15/2020 and ends 11/22/2020. See Official Rules at bk.com/ps5-sweeps for alternative method of entry, prize details, and odds disclosure. Sponsor: Burger King Corporation 5707 Blue Lagoon Drive, Miami FL 33126