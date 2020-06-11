Check Out the First Official Images of the PS5 Lookin’ Sleek AF

The PS5 reveal event arrived today to both up your hype and frighten your wallets, and that of course means that we got a first look at the new console and all its hardware. Folks, to use a technical term, the PS5 is lookin’ sleek AF.

In addition to the console itself, Sony Interactive Entertainment also announced the following hardware:

PULSE 3D™ wireless headset – offering 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones;

HD Camera – featuring dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments;

Media Remote – a remote control with built-in microphone to navigate movies and streaming services with ease; and

DualSense™ Charging Station – for convenient charging of two DualSense™ Wireless Controllers.

“With PlayStation 5, we are making a significant leap to deliver a truly new generation of transformative play experiences that will redefine expectations for what games can be,” Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE, said in a statement. “Worlds will be richer and more beautiful, they’ll captivate your senses in ways you didn’t think possible, and you’ll be able to experience them much more seamlessly, with lightning-fast loading. Today’s showcase is just a glimpse of what’s to come in the next generation, and we want to thank our community for taking this journey to PS5’s launch with us.”

Check out both the hardware reveal and wireless controller reveal below, followed by images of everything that’s arriving with the PS5. For more on the launch, here is a round-up of all the game trailers released today (including the trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales).

