Sony Confirms New Titles Coming to the PS5 But Stops Short of Revealing Price

Innovation and creativity collide this holiday season, as Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) revealed new details for PlayStation5, including the next-generation console’s design and a deep lineup of brand new games coming to the platform. In a livestream event today reaching millions of gaming fans, SIE showed the PS5 hardware for the first time, with its bold, two-tone design marking a radical departure from previous PlayStation consoles. PS5 will launch in two options: a standard model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and a digital model without a disc drive, offering unprecedented choice at launch to gamers.

Today’s livestream also provided fans with a first look at the new games that will define the next generation of gaming on PlayStation 5. Across dozens of titles, most of which are launching as console exclusives or full exclusives on PS5, the world’s most talented developers showcased the potential of the hardware, which will unlock rich experiences for gamers, bringing them deeper into extraordinary game worlds than ever before.

“With PlayStation 5, we are making a significant leap to deliver a truly new generation of transformative play experiences that will redefine expectations for what games can be,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE. “Worlds will be richer and more beautiful, they’ll captivate your senses in ways you didn’t think possible, and you’ll be able to experience them much more seamlessly, with lightning fast loading. Today’s showcase is just a glimpse of what’s to come in the next generation, and we want to thank our community for taking this journey to PS5’s launch with us.”

One of the biggest series of all time, Grand Theft Auto, will be coming to PS5, thanks to the close partnership between SIE and Rockstar Games. Enhanced and expanded versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will launch on PS5 in the second half of 2021. With a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements, GTAV & GTA Online will take full advantage of the PS5 hardware and its new features, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever. In addition, a new standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will also be made available, with access to all PS5 owners for free within the first three months of the title launching. Once the entitlement is claimed, the game is theirs to keep, and with a PlayStation Plus membership, PS5 owners will be able to play GTA Online as much as they want. Finally, starting today, all GTAV PS4 owners will get GTA$1,000,000 every month until the PS5 version of the game launches in 2021.

Additionally SIE Worldwide Studios and the industry’s top publishers and developers unveiled a lineup of PS5 titles that demonstrate a depth and breadth of unique experiences. Some of the first-party PlayStation Studios exclusives included: Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games), Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital), and Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games).

Reveals from third-party publishers included blockbuster franchises such as NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts) and Resident Evil Village (Capcom), as well as brand new IP launching on PS5 as console exclusives, such as DEATHLOOP (Bethesda) and Project Athia* (Square Enix/Luminous Productions). New titles from independent developers, such as Stray (Annapurna/ Blue Twelve Studio) and Bugsnax (Young Horses), demonstrated the diversity of content coming to the platform.

SIE also announced a slate of new PS5 accessories to enhance the gaming experience, including:

PULSE 3D™ wireless headset – offering 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones;

HD Camera – featuring dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments;

Media Remote – a remote control with built-in microphone to navigate movies and streaming services with ease; and

DualSense™ Charging Station – for convenient charging of two DualSense™ Wireless Controllers.

SIE will announce pricing and additional details for PlayStation 5 at a later date. [Editor’s note: Emphasis mine.]



PS5 Games from SIE Worldwide Studios and second-party partners

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio)

(Japan Studio) Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)

(Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV)

(Lucid Games / XDEV) Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

(Polyphony Digital) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)

(Guerrilla Games) Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)

(Insomniac Games) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

(Insomniac Games) Returnal (Housemarque / XDEV)

(Housemarque / XDEV) Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV)

PS5 Games from third-party publishers and developers:

Bugsnax (Young Horses)

(Young Horses) DEATHLOOP (Bethesda)

(Bethesda) Ghostwire™: Tokyo (Bethesda)

(Bethesda) Godfall™ (Gearbox Publishing / Counterplay Games)

(Gearbox Publishing / Counterplay Games) Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP)

(KO-OP) Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)

and (Rockstar Games) HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive)

(IO Interactive) JETT : The Far Shore® (Superbrothers)

(Superbrothers) Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Ember Lab)

(Ember Lab) Little Devil Inside (Neostream Interactive)

(Neostream Interactive) NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts)

(2K, Visual Concepts) Oddworld Soulstorm™ (Oddworld Inhabitants™)

(Oddworld Inhabitants™) Pragmata (Capcom)

(Capcom) Project Athia* (Square Enix/Luminous Productions)

(Square Enix/Luminous Productions) Resident Evil™ Village (Capcom)

(Capcom) Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive / Heart Machine)

(Annapurna Interactive / Heart Machine) Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio)

(Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio) Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing / Norsfell)

(Gearbox Publishing / Norsfell) The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)

*Working title