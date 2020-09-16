Here’s How to Watch Today’s PlayStation 5 Showcase Event Live

Rated RP – M, THIS LIVE STREAM MAY INCLUDE CONTENT INAPPROPRIATE FOR CHILDREN Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!). Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.

If you click on that video above at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT today, you’ll get to join millions of fans around the world in learning about Sony’s much-hyped next-gen console, the PlayStation 5. The system is still set for launch this “holiday season” but a hard release date has yet to be announced. The same goes for the price. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are already ahead of the game, having announced the pre-order date, release date, and price for both versions of their next-gen gaming systems. But we have a feeling that Sony isn’t going to let that stand.

Today’s digital showcase is expected to last around 40 minutes and will show off anticipated titles from their own studios and third-party development partners. That’s all well and good. But gamers everywhere want to prep their pockets, wallets, and Bitcoin accounts for the dip that they’re about to take. To do that, we’re gonna need some price points and release dates. Stay tuned!

Tune in live on Twitch or YouTube today, September 16th, at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST to see what’s next for PS5