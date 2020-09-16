PS5 Games Price Reveal May Set a New Industry Standard

While we’ve been waiting for news about a price, pre-order, and release date for Sony’s PlayStation 5, we’ve been somewhat dreading news about the prices for the games that will play on it. The $60 standard for AAA titles has been a mainstay for the last 15 years or so. Could that all be about to change?

Per a new press release:

Adding to its growing games portfolio, SIE today unveiled several new titles coming to PS5, including: Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Capcom)

(Capcom) Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach (Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames)

(Steel Wool Studios and ScottGames) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games)

(Warner Bros. Games) A new God of War title (Santa Monica Studio) With titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Demon’s Souls, the breadth of unique gaming experiences coming to PS5 represent the best lineup in PlayStation history. Exclusive titles from SIE Worldwide Studios will be priced at launch from US$49.99 to US$69.99 (RRP) on PS5.

So there you have it, a range of prices instead of a specific one. Perhaps Sony and the next-gen players are testing out consumers’ willingness to spend a little more for a highly anticipated product. But wait, there’s more!

To support the PlayStation4 community as they transition to the next generation when they’re ready, SIE will launch PS4 versions of a few exclusive titles: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West. While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch. The PS4 digital versions of launch games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive.

PlayStation 5 Launch Day Games from SIE Worldwide Studios

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5

(Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5 Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

(Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP) Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

(Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/¥5,900/€59.99 (RRP)

(Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/¥5,900/€59.99 (RRP) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

(Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP) Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99/¥6,900/€69.99 (RRP)

Earlier this year, a pre-order page from Ubisoft listed three new PS5 pre-order titles at the current standard price of $59.99, with their three PS4 / Xbox One versions roughly ten bucks cheaper. Seems like status quo, yeah? Well another pre-order page for 2K Sports’ NBA 2K21 featured a beefed-up next-gen title price that went $10 in the other direction, totaling $69.99. Microsoft has been relatively quiet on the topic of game prices, but they’ve at least confirmed that titles with Smart Delivery will get a free upgrade from current-gen to next-gen systems, no extra price necessary. That’s not the case across the board though.

For example, folks who already own Control won’t be getting a next-gen bump for free when the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are released … they’ll have to buy this Ultimate Edition all over again for that privilege. Seems a little strange to lock all that content behind a paywall instead of rewarding players who put their hard-earned cash down for the then-unproven title in the first place, but that’s the price of doing business I suppose. But the current-gen version of the Ultimate Edition is roughly $40, while the next-gen price has yet to be confirmed. Curious.