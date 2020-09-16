Every Game Trailer from Today’s PS5 Showcase

Did you watch today’s PlayStation 5 showcase from Sony? Or even if you did, do you want another opportunity to watch all the epic new games put on display by watching the trailers again and again? Good! Because we’ve gathered them all for you here in one convenient location!

Check out the showcase itself below, followed by the latest trailers:

Final Fantasy XVI: Awakening – A PlayStation Console Exclusive

“The legacy of the crystals has shaped our history for long enough…” Watch the exciting teaser trailer for the newest title in the legendary FINAL FANTASY series. FINAL FANTASY XVI is the next all-new standalone single player action RPG from Square Enix, coming to PlayStation 5. #FF16 #FFXVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Experience the rise of Miles Morales in this gameplay sequence captured on PlayStation 5. Coming Holiday 2020.

Hogwarts Legacy – Coming 2021

Always be the first to get #HogwartsLegacy news at go.wbgames.com/HogwartsLegacy Experience a new story set at #Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards and decide the fate of the wizarding world.

Connect with Hogwarts Legacy online:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Multiplayer Alpha Starts on PS4 This Friday

Off the books. Under the radar. It’s rumored that Perseus is in play again, and planning an attack that threatens the balance of power. A Black Ops team comprised of Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Russell Adler infiltrates an airfield in Turkey to eliminate a high-value target. The following is a portion of ‘Nowhere Left to Run’ the first campaign mission in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where players will use the cover of darkness and plausible deniability to fight a battle that “never happened.” Pre-order Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War now: http://bit.ly/preorderCW https://www.callofduty.com/blackopsco…

Rated Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Strong Language, sensitive Themes, Use of Drugs

VILLAGE – A.K.A. Resident Evil VIII – Coming 2021

Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021! https://www.playstation.com/en-us/gam…

Deathloop – Coming Q2 2021

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Available Digitally at Launch

OddWorld Soulstorm

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Bigger, bolder, badder, odder…the platformer evolves! http://www.oddworld.com/

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach



A first glimpse of FNAF: Security Breach PS5 Teaser https://www.steelwoolstudios.com/

Demon’s Souls

In Demon’s Souls, venture into the fog-ridden kingdom of Boletaria. Here, death is not the end, and again the challenge seems insurmountable. But this dark world draws you in nonetheless, with its sumptuous sights and chilling sounds. Through the power of the DualSense controller’s haptics, you feel every visceral blow, making even small victories all the sweeter. May contain content inappropriate for children. Visit http://www.esrb.org for rating information.

Fortnite – Available at Launch

God of War: Ragnarok – Coming 2021

