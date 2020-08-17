Three Huge PS5 Games Just Got Prices, Preorder Details

Are you excited about Sony’s PlayStation 5? I know I sure as heck am, especially as someone who sold their PS4 a few years ago and has been itching for a new Sony console ever since. While we still don’t know when, exactly, the thing will be released, nor how much it will cost, we now know how much at least three of its biggest titles will cost — and have the ability to preorder them on Amazon. Per GameSpot, Ubisoft has released pricing details and preorder pages for three of its most anticipated PS5 titles — Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

All three of these games are the latest installments of long-running, acclaimed action franchises. In Far Cry 6, you join a guerilla warfare effort on a fictional island nation to topple a dictator played by Giancarlo Esposito. In Watch Dogs: Legion, you fight back against a dystopian London cyberpunk nightmare to resist using the power of hacking. And in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, you play a damn viking doing viking shit in alternate history Britain.

All of these PS5 games’ Amazon pre-order pages have been given identical prices — $59.99, aka the standard video game price — and identical release dates — December 31, 2020, which is simply a placeholder date that promises they will lock into arriving order once an actual date is announced. However, for those who aren’t ready to upgrade to the next-gen console just yet, there are also pre-order and pricing pages for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of these titles, which all have more official-feeling dates. Far Cry 6 is February 18, 2021. Watch Dogs: Legion is October 29, 2020. And Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is November 17, 2020. Also, all of these games have identical prices, which happens to be ten bucks cheaper than their PS5 counterparts: $49.94.

Do these PS4 date details give us clues into when we can expect PS5 pre-orders to ship? Perhaps, or perhaps the PS5 versions need more time in the oven to justify those ten extra bucks. Find out for yourself with the PS5 pre-orders for Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. For more PS5 goodies, here’s intel on the upcoming Miles Morales game.