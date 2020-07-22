Ubisoft Confirms Price of 2020 Titles Like ‘Watch Dogs Legion’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’

Ubisoft shared some big news regarding their prices for their slate of next-gen titles for 2020. The news on pricing was shared during a Wednesday earnings call for the company. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was also on the call to help clarify the current pricing plan for upcoming Ubisoft titles.

So, what’s the good news? Ubisoft confirmed a $60 price tag for next-gen games like Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla when they launch for PS5 and Xbox Series X. As reported by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier via Twitter, Ubisoft was unwilling to confirm whether all next-gen games would cost $60. Rather, as Guillemot noted during the call, “For the Christmas games, we plan to come with the same price as the previous generation of consoles. That’s what we’re focused on at the moment,” and continued to stick to this talking point when pressed further, remarking, “We said earlier that for the $60 price, we are concentrating on the Christmas releases, and those games will launch at $60.”

Ubisoft wouldn't answer when asked about next-gen pricing after this fall. "We are concentrating on the Christmas releases. We have decided those games will be launched at $60" — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 22, 2020

Ubisoft sticking to what has now become the standard $60 price point for a new video game is major considering that price point is now being applied to next-gen titles. Earlier, we reported on how the $70 price tag for 2K’s NBA 2K21 for PS5 and other next-gen consoles could be a sign of what’s to come. A $10 difference may not sound like a lot of money, but this is big stuff when you remember it’s the difference between $60 and $70 for a video game. It will be worth monitoring if only to see whether Ubisoft or 2K will budge on set prices for their games as titles are rolled out and the receipts come in. For now, gamers looking forward to Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will likely breathe a sigh of relief at the thought of not having to shell out an extra tenner for their new game.

