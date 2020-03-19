PS5 Might Only Have Backwards Compatibility with About 2.5% of PS4 Games at Launch

Yesterday, Sony gave gaming fans stuck at home something to nerd out over when PS5‘s lead system architect Mark Cerny appeared in a near hour-long stream that offered “a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games.” Naturally, during that time, Cerny detailed many of the upgrades and system tweaks you can expect with the next generation of Playstation consoles (and you can read Dave’s handy breakdown of all those details right here). But there was also a curious nugget buried in there — at launch, PS5 will only play about 2.5% of the 4000 PS4 games. (h/t Business Insider)

PS5 is expected to arrived in time for the 2020 holiday season, and after PS4 proved to be the second-highest selling of the Playstation consoles (behind Playstation 2), Sony is no doubt expecting a big boost from the launch. But gamers may be surprised to find that much of their PS4 gaming library doesn’t have backwards compatibility with the new console. Fortunately, the ones will be playable are the most popular titles, and the company has committed to adding more titles over time.

On a follow-up blog post, the PlayStation website explained, “We recently took a look at the top 100 PS4 titles as ranked by play time, and we’re expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PS5. With more than 4000 games published on PS4, we will continue the testing process and expand backwards compatibility coverage over time.”

Backwards compatibility aside, SSD is the buzzword when. itcomes to the PS5 right now. Cerny’s presentation was technical-heavy and left a lot of fans wanting more details on console design, but Cerny had much to say about the SSD drive. Namely, that it will be able to process content 100 times faster than the PS4, which doesn’t just mean less loading time for the user, but what could turn out to be a revolutionary opportunity for creators and game designers.

Just ask Naughty Dog’s Kurt Margenau, who is currently a game director on The Last Of Us Part 2. Margenau reacted to the new SSD specs on social media, calling it “by far the biggest leap” in his career.

Stay tuned for more on PS5 as it breaks, and for more, check out the first PS5 game reveal.