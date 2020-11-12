Here Are All the PS5 Launch Day Titles & Upgrades Available Now

Got your hands on a PS5? Great! You’re one of the lucky ones; the rest of us can try to get one by following our handy guide here. But a shiny new console isn’t worth the plastic it’s wrapped in if you don’t have any games to play on it. So with that in mind, we put together a list of launch-day titles and upgrades to existing games that are now available.

Happy gaming!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)

Become Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior from Norway, and embark on the greatest journey. Settle with your clan in the rich lands of England and give your people hope and a reason to fight for. Meet the hidden ones and uncover the mysteries of this new saga… Between wars and secrets, will you claim your place in Valhalla? Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on Playstation 4. Available on November 12th, 2020 on PS5.

Astro’s Playroom (PS5)

Check out the the critically acclaimed and ASTROnomically good ASTRO’s PLAYROOM!

Borderlands 3: Next-Level Mayhem (PS5)

Mayhem is going next level on PlayStation 5! Plus existing owners get next-gen upgrades within the same console family at no additional cost! Players who own or purchase both a digital copy of the game and a next-gen console will be able to download the upgrade within the same console family for free. Players that own a physical disc of Borderlands 3 will need the standard PlayStation 5 console models that include a disc drive to take advantage of this feature. Next gen digital upgrade available within same console family. Upgrade from physical disc copy requires next gen console with a disc drive.

Bugsnax (PS5, PS4)

🐛 HAPPY PS5 & BUGSNAX LAUNCH DAY 🍔 Play Bugsnax NOW on:

EGS: https://t.co/5rZyY6zVaT

PS5 & PS4: https://t.co/CzCszL0sH1 ⭐ Here's our SNAKKOLADES trailer to celebrate ⭐ pic.twitter.com/yrQUR6urUZ — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) November 12, 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War (PS5, PS4)

Know your strengths going into #BlackOpsColdWar. Revealing new advantages for PlayStation players, from additional tier skips on the Battle Pass Bundle to extra loadout slots.

Dead by Daylight (PS5, PS4)

Dead by Daylight is coming soon on PlayStation 5.

Enter the Fog on the new generation of consoles and run for your life as a Survivor or play as iconic horror characters and take on the role of the Killer. With Cross-Play, take on the Trials together and play with friends on any PC & console platforms.

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game where one player takes on the role of a brutal Killer and the other four play as Survivors. As a Killer, your goal is to sacrifice as many Survivors as possible. As a Survivor, your goal is to escape and avoid being caught and killed.

Demon’s Souls

From PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake introduces the horrors of a fog-laden, dark fantasy land to a whole new generation of gamers. Those who’ve faced its trials and tribulations before, can once again challenge the darkness in stunning visual quality and incredible performance.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

It’s time to look at where you’ve been and to understand where your road leads. As your journey continues, you will carry the Light into the Darkness and see how much farther there is to go. Eyes up, Guardian – Darkness is here, and a new era is nigh.” The frontier of Europa holds many lost secrets from the past, including the dark power of Stasis. Work with the mysterious Exo Stranger to harness this new power before Eramis, the Kell of Darkness, bestows it on her Fallen forces. Grow your arsenal, command Stasis, and go beyond the Light.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

The critically-acclaimed Devil May Cry 5 is back and better than ever in the series’ most Stylish and most action-packed entry yet. Now Available on Digital for PlayStation 5! Coming to retail on December 1, 2020. https://www.devilmaycry.com/

Dirt 5

In this special DIRT 5 video, Technical Director David Springate goes into detail on how the game makes use of the PS5 hardware and software, and the goals that DIRT 5 achieves on the next-gen console. From a brand new layer of immersion, to stunning graphical performance, it’s all covered here!

Fortnite

Your first look at what Fortnite gameplay will look like on PlayStation 5 with Unreal Engine 4. Fortnite will be available on the PlayStation 5 for free on launch day! All of your progression and purchases will be available for you to pick up where you left off.

Godfall (PS5, PC)

Pre-order now at godfall.com/preorder. Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights. Godlike warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG.

Goonya Fighter (PS5)

Just Dance 2021 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia)

King Oddball (10Tons Ltd)

Madden NFL 21 & FIFA 21 (PS5)

Maneater (PS5)

Maneater’s ultimate power fantasy has evolved! Experience 4k HDR at 60FPS, DualSense controller support, lightning fast load times, and more when it launches alongside PlayStation 5 on November 12th!

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes exclusively to PlayStation, on PS5 and PS4. #BeGreater #BeYourself #MilesMoralesPS5 Available November 12th, 2020

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man looks better than ever on PS5, and Peter Parker has an all-new look? Arriving November 12 on PlayStation 5.

NBA 2K21 (PS5)

Next Gen #NBA2K21 is officially live on PS5. Who’s playing?

No Man’s Sky (PS5)

Announcing…No Man’s Sky Next Generation. A PlayStation 5 upgrade, free for existing PS4

owners.

Observer: System Redux

Even death won’t cover their secrets from you. Observer: System Redux. A dark cyberpunk thriller that’s set both in the future and in your mind. Observer: System Redux is now available for PC and Xbox Series X, and November 12 for PlayStation 5. More details here: https://observersystemredux.com/ System Redux elevates the original Observer and its dark cyberpunk atmosphere with a full set of next-gen technologies: boasting 4K resolution, upgraded textures, new animations, models, and effects. Of course, Observer: System Redux is so much more than jaw-dropping visuals. It brings a wide range of gameplay enhancements, new game mechanics, new secrets to find, redesigned stealth, additional neural interrogations, and quality-of-life improvements made with the help of the Observer community. On top of that, System Redux offers three new missions featuring brand-new storylines. “Errant Signal”, “Her Fearful Symmetry” and “It Runs in the Family” add another layer of depth to the game’s story while exploring thought-provoking themes of a future that soon might become our present. Considered one of the scariest games currently available, System Redux is the definitive thriller tale.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat! (PS5)

*Announcement* The Buffet is now open! Are you ready for Overcooked! All You Can Eat? Experience all the Onion Kingdom has to offer infused with 4k goodness on PS5. Both games have been fully cooked up from scratch with even new music to cook (or scream) along to. Enjoy Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 with all DLC, remastered and cooked to perfection, if that’s not enough for you there’s even new content for dessert. With Overcooked! All You Can Eat, launching later this year, you can expect: • Both games remastered in stunning 4K • 200+ levels • 180+ chefs • Cross-platform multiplayer • Overcooked! goes online • Assist mode • New trophies and achievements And lots more!

The Pathless (PS5, PS4, PC, iOS)

Embark on a adventure with your eagle to a mystical island and dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world in The Pathless, available now for PS5 and PS4.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5, PS4)

Planet Coaster: Console Edition is out now on PlayStation®4! It will release on PlayStation®5 alongside the launch of the console from November 12th, 2020. Your park, your way: Take on a deep, rewarding career mode, tackle challenging scenarios, or construct your dream coaster park in an unrestricted sandbox. Pick up and play: Hundreds of pre-built Blueprints allow players of all skill levels to quickly create thriving parks. Jump in and make what you want, when you want. Unleash your creativity: Sculpt landscapes, customise scenery, and flex your creative muscles with piece-by-piece construction. Craft your perfect coaster park with ease. Inspire and be inspired: Visit the Frontier Workshop and download an unending source of incredible creations, or share your own designs with the world.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Prepare to take Sackboy on an epic 3D platforming adventure with your friends. Pre-order Now!

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5, PS4)

Experience the first co-op action-RPG for PlayStation 5 with Warhammer: Chaosbane. Join with friends and step together into the Warhammer Fantasy Battles universe.

Battle the forces of Chaos across the Old World, exploring new locations, fighting new enemies, powering up, and collecting new gear. Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition is available now on PS5 and in November on PS4.

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5)

In the near future world of Watch Dogs: Legion, London is oppressed by opportunists who rose from devastating terror attacks. The fate of London lies with you, and your ability to recruit a resistance and fight back. With an entire population of potential recruits and the city’s technology at your fingertips, you’ll need to hack, infiltrate, and fight your way to a liberated London. Welcome to the resistance! Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on the 29th October 2020 PS4. PS5 will be available from consoles’ release.

WRC 9 (PS5, PS4)