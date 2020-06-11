The Best Thing to Come from the PlayStation 5 Reveal? The Memes, of Course

After morsels of information were released one at a time (take a look at me freaking out about the new controller here), June 11, 2020 finally marked our first look at the Sony PlayStation 5, the upcoming video game console in Sony’s long line of beloved video game consoles. Sony livestreamed all kinds of goodies in their digital reveal event, from all the new games, to surprise stealth sequel trailers, to all kinds of weird accessories you can get. And the Internet, in response, has done what the Internet does best: Turned it all into some hilarious-ass memes.

We’ve gathered up a bunch of our favorite memes being shared about the PS5 below, from the console’s weird design, to the console’s weird design — and also, the console’s weird design. Take a look and laugh yourself silly. For more delicious memes to whet your whistle, check out this collection of Mandalorian memes.

The P in PS5 stands for Pope pic.twitter.com/4S3zJ8NRLZ — Drago_the dragon breaker (@70_drago) June 11, 2020

I gotta say, modeling the PS5 after Sauron's Tower is an odd design choice for the console. Let's see if it pays off for them. pic.twitter.com/NcGYJHKGU3 — Roger Barr I-Mockery (@imockery) June 11, 2020

Move over Switchdog! We have the PS5Duck now! pic.twitter.com/u5gpbpLWYh — Mig (@wtfmig) June 11, 2020

I just got this from @NaeemBStewart & I can’t stop laughing 😂 pic.twitter.com/DvC0ai7cfJ — Matt 👾 Acevedo (@TheMattAcevedo) June 11, 2020

Me: I want a PS5

Mom: We have a PS5 at home.

PS5 at home:#PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/SCkPvBL76A — ✯Halb✯ (@henry_lancheros) June 11, 2020

I GOT THE PS5 FROM PLAYSTATION HQ!!1!1!1!11!1!1! #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/9NPp1T7fOe — 𝕞𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕟𝕤🌹 Scar fma needs love (@mitsukianatoshi) June 11, 2020

Why the PS5 look like a buzzer? #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/x4qbbBNo5Y — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) June 11, 2020

Me trying to figure out the price of the ps5 after the event. #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/u4IEbJQeEl — BLMindless ✊🏿 (@JJtheMaste) June 11, 2020

#PS5Reveal

Sees Rockstar logo Thinking it's Realising its

GTA 6. GTA V again pic.twitter.com/7oaG0YEaxz — Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) June 11, 2020

Sony: Hey look at this PS5! Isn't it neat?

Everybody on the internet: OK but cat pic.twitter.com/9ZWxI1VH4E — Carli Velocci ➡ 🛌 (@velocciraptor) June 11, 2020

the ps5 looks like a new expensive campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRs — but then a strange thing happened (@matthiasellis) June 11, 2020