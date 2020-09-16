PlayStation Plus Collection Brings PS4 Classics to the PlayStation 5

Check out the PlayStation Plus Collection, a new benefit for PS5.

Fresh off the hype train for all things PlayStation 5, thanks to Sony’s showcase, we now have a bunch of game titles to look forward to, plus a price point and release date to plan for. We don’t yet know how much the games themselves will actually cost (bet on $69.99), but we do know how we can get our hands on some now-classic PS4 titles. Enter: PlayStation Plus!

If you’ve been a PlayStation Plus member for a while, it doesn’t look like anything major is changing on that front. It remains to be seen if the pricing structure will get more expensive or not with the coming of the next-gen console. But what is confirmed, thanks to the video above, is that classic PS4 games will be made available for “free” to subscribers who can download them and play them on the new PS5. Which games, you ask? Well, how about:

God of War, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy XV, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Ratchet & Clank, Days Gone, Until Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, Battlefield 1, inFamous Second Son, Batman: Arkham Knight, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us: Remastered, Persona 5, Resident EVIL, Bloodborne



That should keep some players (like myself) busy for a while. Believe it or not, I’ve yet to play God of War despite having watched countless playthroughs on Twitch, but with God of War: Ragnarok on the way in 2021, perhaps it’s time to pick up that axe…