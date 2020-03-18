Watch Sony’s PS5 Livestream Event Here

PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny provides a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games.

Though Sony’s next-gen gaming console the PlayStation 5 likely won’t launch until later this year during the holiday season, now’s a great time for the world-famous company to tease gamers with a few more details. After all, most of us are currently housebound, at least for entertainment purposes, during the coronavirus quarantine. What better time to offer up a brand new way for us to both entertain ourselves and connect with the outside world?

We’ll be updating this post with news from the livestream (which you can watch above), but here’s what we know so far:

The Hardware:

An AMD CPU based on the third generation of their Ryzen line with 8 cores of the company’s new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture. This includes a custom 3D audio unit that aims to redefine game audio.

The GPU will be a custom variant of Radeon’s Navi family that supports ray tracing in order to better simulate complex interactions in 3D environments.

An SSD built to handle specific in-game demands.

8K capability and a 4K option

Backwards compatibility for PS4 games

4K Blu-ray player

The Software:

Here’s what Cerny had to say, previously, about game accessibility options:

“Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real time. Single-player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them—and all of those choices will be visible in the UI. As a player you just jump right into whatever you like.”

As for game titles, we should be on the lookout for a new announcement from Bluepoint Games, which made the PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus. Additionally, the only title confirmed so far is:

Stay tuned for more!