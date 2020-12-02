Hopefully, by now, all who managed to snag a next-gen gaming system have grown used to living with the absolute unit that is the PS5 inside your home, but the Console Wars stop for no one. The initial launch of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X saw the latter coming out on top as the more powerful machine, but T3 shed new light on a patent placed by Sony Entertainment Interactive that suggests the company already has eyes on a PS5 Pro, and this thing is pretty much gonna' have enough juice to knock you through a wall.

The key thing: The patent is describing a console that would include two graphics cards, similar to a gaming PC set-up. Here's the technospeak, via the document itself:

In a multi-GPU simulation environment, frame buffer management may be implemented by multiple GPUs rendering respective frames of video, or by rendering respective portions of each frame of video. One of the GPUs controls HDMI frame output by virtue of receiving frame information from the other GPU(s) and reading out complete frames through a physically connected HDMI output port. Or, the outputs of the GPUs can be multiplexed together.

Basically, one card renders most of the graphics while the second one picks up the slack to complete the image. This sounds simple, but it's the two-handed approach PCs use for the highest-quality resolutions and framerates. Not even close to all of the PS5 launch titles actually provide the promise of 4K gaming at 120fps, but this hypothetical dual-GPU machine? It'd be easy street for almost everything.

Again, to be clear, this is a patent and not a guarantee. Until the PS5 tries again to top the Xbox Series X's 12 teraflops, we're stuck with the current version, which is still pretty impressive!

