PlayStation 5 Release Date, Specs Confirmed

0

The 2019 Holiday Season has yet to start in earnest, but gamers everywhere can start looking ahead to Holidays 2020. That’s when Sony will unleash its PlayStation 5 on the marketplace. It’s the first we’ve heard (officially) about the oft-rumored release since Sony opted to skip E3 this year.

Wired has the exclusive insider info on this reveal in a story that confirms and follows up on their intel they released earlier this year. In that April 2019 write-up, they teased out the PS5’s hardware, display stats, and its then-unofficial name, which has now been made official. So what can PlayStation fans expect to unwrap during the 2020 holidays?

Like its competitor, Microsoft’s Xbox One successor known as Project Scarlett, the PS5 will pull a CPU from AMD’s Ryzen line, a GPU AMD’s Navi series, and will come pre-packaged with a solid-state drive. That last bit will not only boost speed but save space; feel free to read Wired’s overly detailed write-up as to why. Physical PS5 games will use 100GB optical disks read by the optical drive, which also happens to be a 4K Blu-ray player (at long last!). It also sounds like players will have a finer control over what aspects of a game to download and install onto the PS5 and when they do it. For example, you could start with just the single-player campaign and add a multiplayer function in later, or vice versa, rather than the whole shebang at one go.

Oh, and what about ray-tracing (without the PC-friendly ability to turn “RTX On!”)? System architect Mark Cerny stated:

“There is ray-tracing acceleration in the GPU hardware, which I believe is the statement that people were looking for.”

Cerny also provided a peek at the new user interface for PS5, boasting more real-time stats and interactive options:

“Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real time. Single-player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them—and all of those choices will be visible in the UI. As a player you just jump right into whatever you like.”

As for controller upgrades (complete with “adaptive triggers” and more advanced haptic feedback), SSD storage sizes, pricing, or what the UI will actually look like … we’ll have to wait for another update. The same goes for software and new game titles. But Wired did have one teaser from Marco Thrush, president of Bluepoint Games, which made the PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus:

“We’re working on a big one right now. I’ll let you figure out the rest.”

Stay tuned!