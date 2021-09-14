Tomorrow, Sony is set to release a new system software update globally that will affect the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the PlayStation Remote Play App. Sony released both a trailer and a blog detailing the updates, describing all of the quality of life changes that are coming.

One of the major updates will be to the PlayStation Control Center, offering new customization options. You can now choose the order of your controls, and choose to hide some unused ones as well. You will also now have the ability to respond to messages directly from the Game Base in the Control Center, and you'll be able to accept or decline multiple friend requests at once. Another change coming is that if you're a party leader, you'll be able to just disband the party entirely now, instead of having to remove friends individually. A few other gaming updates that will be released are the automatic capturing of personal best videos, a new trophy tracker to allow you to quickly access up to five trophies, and a new accolade type called 'Leader' for online matches.

In the Game Library, if you have both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the same game, they will now appear as separate games, and will be more clear on which version of the game it is. When streaming from PlayStation Now, you now have the option of stream in a 720p or 1080p resolution, as well as being able to test connections. For audio, players will now be able to set up 3D audio for TV speakers. PlayStation 5 owners will now be able to swap out the built-in hard drive with a compatible M.2 SSD, giving them the potential to have a lot more storage space. The blog also goes into detail on how to install an M.2 SSD to your system.

The PlayStation Remote Play app is getting a couple of updates as well. You will now have the option of playing games using your mobile data when using the app, giving you more freedom on when you can play games remotely. Finally, the update will allow people to view Share Screen Broadcasts using the app. Letting you join in and chat with a friend from anywhere.

This loaded update for the PlayStation consoles will be released globally tomorrow, on September 15. You can check out the video that outlines the major changes below.

