PlayStation 5 Specs vs Xbox Series X and S: What’s Under the Hood

Now that we know the full list of specs for the PlayStation 5, we can compare the stats of Sony’s upcoming next-gen console with those of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S. The good news for gamers who aren’t hardcore fans of either brand and just want the most powerful next-gen console is that the PS5 and the Series X are nearly identical in terms of processing power, memory, and storage. (The Series X appears to have a slight edge, as far as my extremely non-technical brain can tell.) You’re more or less free to pick whichever one appeals to you in terms of exclusive games and which one all your friends plan on picking up.

If the $500 price tag for the two standard systems is a bit steep for you, both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X are offering stripped-down versions for less cash. The $400 PS5 Digital has all of the same specs as the standard PS5, but is missing a disc drive, so you’ll have to be willing to say goodbye to physical copies of your games (as well as the ability to use your console as an Ultra HD Blu-ray player). Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S is the cheapest of the four options at $300, but it makes some sacrifices in processing power and graphics in addition to a lack of a disc drive in order to accommodate its price point. Check out a full list of specs for all the consoles below, and watch some excellent gameplay footage of the PS5 launch title Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

PlayStation 5

CPU : x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”; 8 Cores / 16 Threads; Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

: x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”; 8 Cores / 16 Threads; Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU : AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine; Ray Tracing Acceleration; Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)

: AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine; Ray Tracing Acceleration; Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory : GDDR6 16GB; 448GB/s Bandwidth

SSD: 825GB; 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)

: GDDR6 16GB; 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD: 825GB; 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) Optical Drive : Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAV; BD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAV; BD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAV; DVD ~3.2xCLV

: Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAV; BD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAV; BD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAV; DVD ~3.2xCLV PS5 Game Disc : Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc

: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc Video Out : HDMI™ OUT port; Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

: HDMI™ OUT port; Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio : “Tempest” 3D AudioTech

: “Tempest” 3D AudioTech Dimensions : PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth) (excludes largest projection, excludes Base); PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth) (excludes largest projection, excludes Base)

: PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth) (excludes largest projection, excludes Base); PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth) (excludes largest projection, excludes Base) Weight : PS5: 4.5kg; PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg

: PS5: 4.5kg; PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg Power : PS5: 350W; PS5 Digital Edition: 340W

: PS5: 350W; PS5 Digital Edition: 340W Input/Output : USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB); USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2; USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)

: USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB); USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2; USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) Networking: Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T); IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; Bluetooth® 5.1

Xbox Series X

CPU : 8X Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

: 8X Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU GPU : 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU SOC Die Size : 360.45 mm

: 360.45 mm Process : 7nm Enha

: 7nm Enha Memory : 16GB GDDR6 w/320 bit-wide bus

: 16GB GDDR6 w/320 bit-wide bus Memory Bandwidth : 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s.

: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s. Internal Storage : 1TB Custom NVME SSD

: 1TB Custom NVME SSD I/O Throughput : 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

: 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block) Expandable Storage : Support for 1TB Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S matches internal storage exactly (sold separately). Support for USB 3.1 external HDD (sold separately).

: Support for 1TB Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S matches internal storage exactly (sold separately). Support for USB 3.1 external HDD (sold separately). Gaming Resolution : True 4K

: True 4K High Dynamic Range : Up to 8K HDR

: Up to 8K HDR Optical Drive : 4K UHD Blu-Ray

: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Performance Target : Up to 120 FPS

: Up to 120 FPS HDMI Features : Auto Low Latency Mode. HDMI Variable Refresh Rate. AMD FreeSync.

: Auto Low Latency Mode. HDMI Variable Refresh Rate. AMD FreeSync. Sound Capabilities : Dolby Digital 5.1; DTS 5.1; Dolby TrueHD with Atmos; Up to 7.1 L-PCM

: Dolby Digital 5.1; DTS 5.1; Dolby TrueHD with Atmos; Up to 7.1 L-PCM Ports : HDMI. 1x HDMI 2.1 port; USB. 3x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports

: HDMI. 1x HDMI 2.1 port; USB. 3x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports Wireless : 802.11ac dual band

: 802.11ac dual band Ethernet : 802.3 10/100/1000

: 802.3 10/100/1000 Accessories radio : Dedicated dual band Xbox Wireless radio.

: Dedicated dual band Xbox Wireless radio. Dimensions : 15.1cm x 15.1cm x 30.1cm

: 15.1cm x 15.1cm x 30.1cm Weight: 9.8 lbs.

Xbox Series S