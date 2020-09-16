These PlayStation 5 Official Specs Show How Much Power Will Be in Your Play

Thus far, we’ve seen the Sony PlayStation 5’s litany of game trailers, and finally got that coveted price point and release date. What else is there to do with this sleek-ass system? How about cracking that sleek-ass system wide open and seeing what makes it tick? We’ve got all the official PS5 specs here for your perusal. Does it do everything you want it to do?

Without delay, here’s what we’ve got under the hood of the PS5:

CPU

x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”

8 Cores / 16 Threads

Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

GPU

AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine

Ray Tracing Acceleration

Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)

System Memory

GDDR6 16GB

448GB/s Bandwidth

SSD

825GB

5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)

Optical Drive

Ultra HD Blu-ray (66G/100G) ~10xCAV

BD-ROM (25G/50G) ~8xCAV

BD-R/RE (25G/50G) ~8xCAV

DVD ~3.2xCLV

PS5 Game Disc

Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc

Video Out

HDMI™ OUT port

Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Audio

“Tempest” 3D AudioTech

Dimensions

PS5: Approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)

(excludes largest projection, excludes Base)

PS5 Digital Edition: Approx. 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth)

(excludes largest projection, excludes Base)

Weight

PS5: 4.5kg

PS5 Digital Edition: 3.9kg

Power

PS5: 350W

PS5 Digital Edition: 340W

Input/Output

USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed USB)

USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2

USB Type-C® port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)

Networking

Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)

IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Bluetooth® 5.1

There are a few things that caught my eye here, some of which we already knew, but bears emphasis. My plan is to get the disc-version (despite its $100 increase in price, yuck), and fellow cinephiles may be keen on seeing that this version comes with a 4K UHD blu-ray drive, meaning you can use this version to blast your 4K blu-ray copy of xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside your gaming sessions (just me? Your loss). While 825 gigs of SSD disk space feels like a lot, based on the PS4’s unfortunate precedence of “games taking up gobs of space,” I’d be willing to bet an external hard drive connected to its USB ports ain’t gonna be a bad investment (I hope they prove me wrong!). Not only does this sucker output to 4K televisions, it also can work with 8K TVs, which is just a lot of K’s. And finally, the AMD RDNA 2 graphics card boasts top-of-the-line visuals and performance, even better than the previous industry standard NVIDIA.

Be sure to check out how this all stacks up to the Xbox Series X’s specs here on Collider soon. For more on the PS5, here’s a bunch of, um, PS4 games you can play on it!