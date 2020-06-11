All the PS5 Trailers from Sony’s Event

All the newly released game trailers for the Sony PlayStation 5 from the ongoing release event. We’ll be adding more as they become available, but you can check them out right now in case you missed any. If you’d like, you can watch the entire event from the beginning here:

Or check out the sizzle reel here:

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online

“With over 130 million copies sold, the record-breaking and critically acclaimed open world experience, Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2021 featuring a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the console’s powerful new hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever. For the massive and vibrant community of Grand Theft Auto Online players worldwide, the journey through the ever-evolving, shared world of Grand Theft Auto Online will continue on PlayStation 5, featuring additional Grand Theft Auto Online content exclusive to the latest generation hardware. Plus, a new standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will also be available for free exclusively for PlayStation 5 players during the first three months. And starting today, all PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation 4 will get Grand Theft Auto $1,000,000 deposited within 72 hours into their in-game Maze Bank account each month they play Grand Theft Auto O Online until the launch of Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5.”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Available Holiday 2020

Revealing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a new adventure from Insomniac Games coming to PlayStation 5.

Gran Turismo 7

From classic vehicles and tracks to the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode – Gran Turismo 7 brings together the best features from past installments of the series alongside the future. An even more realistic driving experience awaits thanks to haptic feedback, which brings to life what it’s like when the tires hit the road. PS5’s immersive 3D audio allows players to sense the position of other cars and drivers around them. Coming to PlayStation 5.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Marcus Smith, Creative Director at Insomniac Games, talks up ray-tracing and “dimensional rift” tech, some of which is shown off in a gameplay teaser.

Project Athia – From Square Enix and Luminous Productions

“Watch a breathtaking first look at Project Athia, a thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure from SQUARE ENIX’s new studio, Luminous Productions. Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous Productions’ philosophy to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuses together the latest technologies with art. With the PlayStation 5, their vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia you can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay.”

Stray – From Annapurna Pictures and BlueTwelve – Coming 2021

Stray is coming to PS5 in 2021. http://stray.game Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home.

Returnal –

Returnal combines side-scrolling action with roguelike gameplay into a third-person shooter where players fight to survive a hostile planet that changes with every death. Players can switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger and can get right back into the action after dying. PS5’s immersive 3D audio brings the alien world to life around the player, helping players navigate the intense positional combat. Coming to PlayStation 5.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure –

Iconic PlayStation hero, Sackboy returns in an all-new 3D adventure with a deeply immersive and expressive control scheme. Players can go on this epic platforming journey solo-style, or they can team up with friends for collaborative, chaotic multiplayer fun. Sackboy A Big Adventure is coming to PlayStation 5.

Destruction AllStars – Lucid Games

Destruction AllStars is an action-packed sports event that pits drivers against one another in an intense competition. The goal? Wreck as many cars as possible. Coming to PlayStation 5.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – From Ember Lab

A story-driven action adventure with a stunning visual aesthetic combining exploration with fast-paced combat. Players find and grow a team of charming spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment. Kena: Bridge of Spirits seamlessly blends action and narrative into an unforgettable experience. Travel with Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to uncover the mysterious story surrounding the demise of the village.

Goodbye Volcano High – From KO-OP – Coming 2021

Goodbye Volcano High is a cinematic narrative adventure about the end of an era… and the beginning of a love story. Coming 2021 to PS5 & PS4. Developed by KO_OP ko-opmode.com

Oddworld: Soulstorm – From Oddworld Inhabitants

“Witness Abe’s horrifying conflict with a terrifying new machination in this fresh narrative adventure. Oddworld Soulstorm represents a big visual and cinematic leap aiming that breaks new ground for Oddworld. With intelligent new mechanics and twisted new devices which enable highly explosive deviousness. This is a dark parable that tells an epic tale of a volatile society pushed to its limits.”

GhostWire Tokyo – Coming 2021

“Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city’s population vanished. Use a powerful arsenal of spectral abilities to fight the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance. FACE THE UNKNOWN, discover the truth and save the city whenGhostWire: Tokyo arrives in 2021, exclusively on PlayStation 5.

JETT: The Far Shore – From SuperBrothers and Pine Scented – Holiday 2020

JETT: The Far Shore invites you on an interstellar trip to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion in this cinematic action adventure coming Holiday 2020 on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Godfall – From Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games – Holiday 2020

“Take your first look at PlayStation 5 gameplay of Godfall and the world of Aperion—a world on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through each of the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG. Learn more at Godfall.com Godfall arrives on PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store in holiday 2020.”

Solar Ash – Coming 2021

Solar Ash is coming to PS5 in 2021. http://solarash.com Journey through a surreal, vivid and highly stylized world filled with mystery, wild high-speed traversal, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters. The Void beckons…

Hitman III – From IO Interactive – January 2021

Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Agent 47 is back as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career. Death Awaits. Hitman III is available January 2021 for PS5 and PS4.”

Astro’s Playroom

Astro and his crew lead you on a magical introduction through PS5 in this fun platformer that comes pre-loaded on PS5. Explore four worlds, each based on PS5’s console components. Each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new features of the PS5’s DualSense wireless controller. Astro’s Playroom is coming to PlayStation 5.

Little Devil Inside

“Official showcase trailer for Neostream’s upcoming PS5 title – Little Devil Inside. Little Devil Inside is an action-adventure RPG with survival elements set in an atmospheric, semi-open world. The trailer reveals new scenes, monsters and glimpses of gameplay in various environments.”

NBA 2K21 – Fall 2020

NBA 2K21 is built from the ground up for PS5. Get ready for Next Gen graphics, load times, and power.

BugSnax – Holiday 2020

“From the minds behind Octodad: Dadliest Catch comes Bugsnax, a whimsical adventure game coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 holiday 2020. www.Bugsnax.com Follow Young Horses on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/younghorses Like Young Horses on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/younghorsesgames Join Young Horses Discord https://discord.gg/QsPRrKZ Subscribe to Young Horses Mailing List http://eepurl.com/g5DUzT “It’s Bugsnax” written and performed by Kero Kero Bonito”

Demon’s Souls (Remake) –

From JAPAN Studio and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. This remake invites players to experience the original brutal challenge, completely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced with a new “Fractured Mode.” In addition to beautiful shadow effects and ray tracing, players can choose between two graphics modes while playing: one focused on fidelity, and one focused on frame rate. Coming to PlayStation 5.

DeathLoop – From Bethesda and Arkane Lyon

DEATHLOOP is an innovative first person shooter launching for PlayStation 5 and PC from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind the critically acclaimed Dishonored franchise. Launching Holiday 2020! The island of Blackreef. For most of its inhabitants, it’s a paradise. But for Colt, it’s an inescapable prison. Thanks to a mysterious timeloop, he’s reliving the same day, over and over, trying to find a way to break the endless cycle he’s trapped in. As Colt, you’ll have to take out eight targets – including your arch-nemesis Julianna Blake – if you ever want to escape. But remember: It’s a timeloop, so if at first you don’t succeed… die, die again. Visit DEATHLOOP.com to check out more!”

Village: Resident Evil VIII – Coming 2021

Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil 8, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021!

Pragmata – Coming 2022

Horizon: Forbidden West – From Guerilla