PS5 Unboxing Video and Photos: Get a Closer Look at the New Console

It’s been seven years since Sony and PlayStation last released a new home console, but the PS5 is now here. Thanks to our friends at PlayStation, our team was provided an early release unit for behind the scenes coverage and preview. Although I can’t talk about everything just yet, we filmed an unboxing video to show you a sneak peek at the new hardware and DualSense controller. Check out the full video above! And continue reading for more details and photos.

The first thing we noticed was the size of the box itself. It’s huge. On the packaging, Sony lists 8K capabilities, 4K 120 FPS (Frames Per Second), and High Dynamic Range (HDR) support. It also lists what’s included in the box:

DualSense controller

USB-C to USB-A Cable

Vertical/Horizontal stand

High-Speed HDMI cable

Instruction Manual

The PlayStation 5 is easily the biggest console I’ve seen in person and it’s not particularly close. As you can see above, you can probably fit two and a half PS4s together to meet the full size of a PS5.

On the front of the console, there are two ports – USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A and Type-C. It’s a nice touch to have both because a lot of people still have Type-A cords. Unlike the PS4, The PlayStation 5’s Power Button and Eject Button have been made visibly clear so there isn’t any confusion.

On the opposite side, there is an HDMI 2.1 output, two more USB Type-A ports, an ethernet jack, a lock slot, and the power port.

Like most consoles, you have the choice to lay the PS5 vertically or horizontally. While the design of the console requires a stand to ensure its balance in either position, the process of adjusting the included accessory is quick and easy.

Last but not least is the DualSense Controller. Not only is PlayStation 5 taking gaming into the next generation but so is its controller. We got the chance to play Astro’s Playroom (included with every PS5) and it is truly incredible in every sense of the word. We’ll have more details about Astro’s gameplay very soon!