Sony PlayStation's VR Spotlight returned today to highlight some new titles coming to the platform's VR component, the PSVR. The new game announcements come after the news that Sony's developing new hardware for the next generation of PSVR, bound for the PS5 console, which will take over from existing controllers and headsets. And while we're still waiting on hardware specs for those peripherals, we now know some of the new titles coming to PSVR, courtesy of said spotlight.

Here are the six new games announced today, starting with a helluva heavy hitter Doom 3: VR Edition arriving March 29th for PlayStation 4 with backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5:

DOOM 3: VR Edition

DOOM 3: VR Edition transforms id Software’s critically acclaimed action-horror shooter into a white-knuckle VR experience, immersing players in a terrifying world where Hell lurks around every corner.

A demonic invasion has overwhelmed the Union Aerospace Corporation’s Martian research facility, leaving horror and death in its wake. You are one of the few survivors, a marine with access to an arsenal of weapons. Fight your way through the darkened, claustrophobic corridors of the research facility and into Hell itself to stop the invasion from reaching Earth.

DOOM 3: VR Edition also includes both expansions – Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission. In The Lost Mission you are the sole survivor of Bravo Team, tasked with destroying a teleportation relay located deep inside Hell capable of sending an army of demons to Earth. Resurrection of Evil takes place two years after the events of DOOM 3 -- you must recover an ancient artifact able to open a portal to Hell and destroy it before the Maledict can use it to exterminate humanity.

Song in the Smoke

Song in the Smoke immerses players in a beautiful and deadly VR world where they must craft, forage, hunt, and fight to survive.

Take survival into your own hands, and stay alive by gathering materials to make tools, weapons, clothing, medicine and shelter. Use your club and bow to fend off strange beasts, battle the elements, and embark on a quest to uncover the secrets of the Song in the Smoke, coming to PS VR in 2021.

Zenith

Image via Ramen VR

Ramen VR CEO Andy Tsen shared a behind-the-scenes tease for Zenith, the studio's upcoming love letter to all things anime, MMOs, and VR. Here's how Tsen described it:

Zenith is a VR MMO that marries a colorful open world with adrenaline pumping action adventure gameplay. Our game has beautiful, hand-crafted environments that you’ll spend hours getting lost in. From lush canopies in the Amarite Forest, to turquoise blue waters at the Radiant Coast, to the hyper futuristic city of Zenith itself, we’ve built a stylized fantasy world dripping with detail. Of course beautiful scenery is only one part of making Zenith feel like a living world, we’ve also invested lots of time on lore, infusing the setting with intricate details that bring it to life.

Set generations after a cataclysmic event known only as The Fracture, players will be drawn into an engrossing tale as they fight man and gods alike to prevent catastrophe from striking again. Using the power of Essence, the magical lifeblood of all living beings, players will grow increasingly powerful as they adventure together — meeting a colorful cast of champions and villains along the way.

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar

In I Expect You To Die 2, players return to the immersive world of espionage. After secretly surviving the final mission of I Expect You To Die, players go deep undercover to explore the diabolical intelligence the Agency received regarding Zoraxis’ move for world domination. Players will embark on brand new missions to figure out what Zoraxis is up to, use their elite spy skills to retrieve vital intelligence for the Agency, and try their very best not to die mid mission.

Fracked

IT’S THE END OF THE FRACKING WORLD – COMING TO PS VR SUMMER 2021

From the creators of the ground-breaking Phantom: Covert Ops, Fracked is the trailblazing new VR action adventure that seamlessly collides relentless “run and cover” gunfights with free and fluid skiing, running and climbing. Uncompromised, audacious, and unashamedly stylish, Fracked grabs the PS VR by the Moves and delivers an ass kicking virtual reality game that has been fully enhanced for PS5™.

After the Fall

From the team that brought you Arizona Sunshine, After the Fall is an epic VR action FPS with intense 4-player co-op gameplay at its core. Team up with friends across platforms, venture out into a post-apocalyptic VR world and take on huge hordes and ferocious, towering snowbreed in a raging fight for survival. http://afterthefall-vr.com​.

