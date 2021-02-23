I sure picked a weird time to start reading Ready Player Two. Just last night, I learned about the new invention of the fictional Halliday, one that allows players in the OASIS to blur the lines between actual reality and virtual reality. Sony's own PlayStation VR rig isn't quite up to the improbable standards of Ernest Cline's latest novel, but they're making strides towards improving their own VR system just the same for their next-gen console, the PS5.

In a write-up over at the PlayStation blog, Senior VP of Platform Planning & Management Hideaki Nishino has laid out the early details for the next generation of PS VR. The upgraded tech is aimed at "enabling the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity. Players will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset." Yup, new head hardware incoming, along with a new VR controller, which will be similar to the PS5's new DualSense controller.

With the new peripherals comes an enhancement for "everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input," as Nishino puts it. The biggest selling point for me right now is the single-cord connection "to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience."

In a separate interview with Jim Ryan, the president and chief executive officer of Sony Interactive Entertainment, over at GQ, more details about the next generation of PS VR emerged. Don't call it PS VR 2 since that's not the name (yet); they don't have an official one for it at the moment either. Ryan did, however, tease the changes coming to the PS VR system:

So this will be a completely new VR format for PS5. PlayStation has considered VR as a strategic opportunity and a big innovation story. We think there are two themes that you’re going to see: us capturing the technological progress that has taken place since the present VR system came to market and a considerable amount of lessons learned. Because the present system was our first one. [Changes will be] things like moving to a very easy single-cord setup with this one and many other similar learnings. Dev kits are about to go out.

No hardware specs are currently available, and there's no news today on developer support from Sony's in-house and partner publishers, but as Ryan said, "obviously we will launch our new VR system with appropriate software support." Just when, exactly?

We won't get our hands on it until 2022 at the very earliest since Nishino confirmed that the PS VR upgrade won't be available this year. Stay tuned.

