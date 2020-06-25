‘Psych 2: Lassie Come Home’ Trailer Is Filled with Fur Coats and Fake Mustaches

Peacock released the first trailer for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, the feature-length follow-up to the popular USA series. Launched during the network’s “blue sky” era, Psych starred James Roday as the hyper-observant Shawn Spencer, who poses as a psychic to solve crimes alongside his best friend, Gus (Dule Hill)

Psych 2 looks exactly like what longtime Psych-heads could want from a feature film, which is to say it just looks like a super-long episode of Psych. Which is good! The show was a shenanigans-filled blast and it’s nice to see the chemistry remains intact. Psych 2 also stars Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen, and Tim Omundson.

Check out the trailer below. Psych 2: Lassie Come Home launches with Peacock on July 15. For more on the streaming service’s originals, here is the trailer for Brave New World.

Here is the official synopsis for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home: