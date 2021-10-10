Psych is back and Shawn and Gus are about to make their way back to people's screens, as Peacock has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Psych 3: This Is Gus along with the announcement of the film's release date. The spin-off of the popular comedy series will premiere on Peacock on November 18.

Revealed at their New York Comic Con panel presentation, Psych 3: This Is Gus' brand new trailer showed the return of the duo of bumbling "psychic" detective team Shawn Spencer and Burton "Gus" Guster, played by James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill, respectively, along with a number of familiar jokes and bits from the series in a film that promises to be the "most personal case yet."

As Gus prepares himself for a shotgun wedding before the birth of his child, he learns that his fiancée Selene, played by Jazmyn Simon, is living a secret double life. As they try to piece together who Selene is and how it relates to a gun they found, head detective Carlton "Lassie" Lassiter, played by Timothy Omundson, juggles with trying to figure out what is next for his career after the events of the previous film, 2020's Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.

Psych began as a TV series in 2006 and follows detective Shawn Spencer and his partner Burton “Gus” Guster. Spencer, with the help of Gus, is able to solve cases with such an acute skill in observation that he was able to convince the Santa Barbara PD that he was actually a psychic. Psych ran for 8 seasons, wrapping up in 2014 before being spun off into the film Psych: The Movie in 2017.

The series was created by writer, director, and executive producer Steve Franks. Rodriguez joins him on the project as a writer as well as an executive producer alongside Hill and returning Psych producer Chris Henze. Along with Rodriguez, Hill, Simon, and Omundson, the cast of the film sees a number of familiar faces from the series including Maggie Lawson as Juliet O’Hara, Kirsten Nelson as Karen Vick, Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer, Sage Brocklebank as Buzz McNab, and Kurt Fuller as Woody Strode. Joining the cast for the film are Allen Maldonado as Alan Decker, Selene’s estranged husband, and English singer-songwriter Curt Smith as himself.

Psych 3: This Is Gus will premiere on Peacock on November 18. You can watch all 120 episodes of the original eight-season run of the Psych television series along with the first two movies on Peacock. Check out the brand new trailer for the upcoming return of Psych as well as the film's synopsis down below:

'Psych 3: This Is Gus' is the latest installment in the adventures of one of television’s most beloved duos. In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career.

