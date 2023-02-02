James Roday Rodriguez, who plays the fan favorite fake psychic Shawn Spencer, is predicting a Psych 4 film in his future. Based on the popular comedy-drama series Psych that ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2014, Psych: The Movie centers around sleuth’s mystery adventures along with his best friend Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill, The West Wing) and was released via the show’s original USA Network in 2017. Following the success of the first film, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and Psych 3: This Is Gus premiered on Peacock in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

TV Line recently reached out to Rodriguez for a status report on Psych 4, to which he confirmed the next sequel has been in the works and may just happen in the near future. The actor, who is credited as an exec producer as well as a writer for the last three films as well as 16 episodes of the original series, revealed that everyone involved in the franchise is eager to get another Psych sequel up and running. He also confirmed that the film is more likely to start rolling soon because there is already a script.

"The appetite is there on both sides, which is good, so I think it’s just a matter of, you know, semantics and scheduling. There’s nobody that doesn’t want it to happen,” Rodriguez said. “And there is a script, which is also an important element. So, I think it’s just a matter of when, not if. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later, just because you never want people to forget how much they love you. But a little bit of time is always good, too!”

Following up on the events of the series, Shawn and Gus have settled into San Francisco three years after their relocation. In Psych: The Movie, Shawn plans to propose to his girlfriend and former coworker Juliet O’Hara (Maggie Lawson, Pleasantville) while teaming up with Gus to figure out who shot her SFPD partner. Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home, which was greenlit shortly after the first film, follows Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson, Judging Amy) as he enlists Shawn and Gus’ help after he was ambushed and suffered from a stroke. In the most recent film Psych 3: This is Gus, Gus takes center stage as he prepares for his wedding to Selene (Jazmyn Simon, Ballers) and the birth of their child while also tracking down his fiancée’s estranged husband with Shawn’s help.

While the plot of Psych 4 remains up in the air, Hill had previously shared that he liked a fan suggestion that the film be titled “A Million Little Shawns” as a reference to Rodriguez’s role in the ABC drama A Million Little Things. The next film has a shot at reigniting interest in the franchise — which, will help follow through on creator Steve Frank’s intentions to make six movies overall.

Stay tuned to Collider for any updates or new information on Psych 4 and the rest of their plans for the franchise.