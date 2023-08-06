In an age of murder mysteries and serial killer documentaries all over the place, one shows rises above the rest for sheer silly entertainment value. Psych is a wonderfully ridiculous show about Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez), and Gus (Dulé Hill) as they pretend to be psychics and work for the police.

Their adventures are wily and weird, but they are incredibly entertaining. Psych was also known for inviting amazing guests onto the show and paying homage to various avenues of pop culture. Some of the most hilarious moments of the show were because of these incredible guest appearances.

10 Martin Mull

Known most prominently as the wonderful Colonel Mustard from the film, Clue, Martin Mull was a guest on Psych as the incoherent drunkard, Highway Harry. He was a guest on the episode "100 Clues," which was a fantastic homage to the film Clue.

The episode played out very much like the film it honored: a party, lights go out, someone dies, part splits up to find the murderer, and so on. The laughs are ever-present and for those familiar with the older film, this episode, and Mull, himself, provide an incredible sense of nostalgia.

9 Jason Priestly

While most will think of him as Brandon Walsh from the original Beverly Hills, 90210, Jason Priestly went on after that show to star in several amazing series. One of his most fun appearances was when he guest starred on Psych as Clive Noble, a self-described Robin Hood-like vigilante figure.

Along with his wife Barbie (Jennifer Finnigan), they form a Bonnie and Clyde type of criminal partnership. They trick people and rob them. After meeting Shawn and Juliet (Maggie Lawson) at a couple’s retreat, hilarity ensues, and justice is ultimately served.

8 Christopher Lloyd

In another amazing homage to the incredible film, Clue we get to see the wonderful Christopher Lloyd (who portrayed Professor Plumb in that film). Again, in the episode "100 Clues," Lloyd starred as Martin Kahn, an author who wrote a biography about a musician.

His character was highly educated and obnoxious in that regard. In one of the various scenarios played out, we see Kahn as the murderer of several of the guests at the party. The episode is truly a wonderful tribute to the 1980s film, and boasts yet another guest from that film, Lesley Ann Warren (Miss Scarlet).

7 George Takei

Unlike each of the other fabulous guest appearances, this one is more unique. George Takei shows up as a somewhat fictionalized version of himself. He shows up as George Takei, television and movie star of the Star Trek series, being overly dramatic as he is the guest at a Santa Barbara nerd convention.

While it is clear that Takei is playing an embellished version of himself, it is such a delight to see the freedom with which he can do so. It demonstrates a sheer maturity and graceful attitude about how he has become something of an internet sensation.

6 Kristy Swanson

In a hilarious twist of events, the first time we see Marlow Viccellio (Kristy Swanson), is in the episode "This Episode Sucks," an allusion to vampires. This is a fantastic homage to Swanson, as she was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the early 1990s.

There is an appropriately vampire-themed bar, blood-sucking, murders, arrests, and... love? Yes, Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) falls in love with the prime suspect in a series of thefts and murders, and while it turns out that she is innocent of the murders, there is more than meets the eye.

5 Molly Ringwald

When Shawn has to go undercover at an asylum as a mentally unstable patient, the head nurse, Lavender McElroy, is played by the wonderful Molly Ringwald. She is in charge of the group therapy sessions as well as the distribution of medications.

There is an incident that leads Shawn and Gus to believe that Lavender is the criminal culprit behind the case they are attempting to solve, but that is only the beginning. As more bodies pile up, and more truths are revealed, it is clear that there is more to the story than what even Lavender knows.

4 Tony Hale

In the same episode where we found Jason Priestly, we also get the joy of seeing as Tony Hale does his magic portraying an airhead businessman who is conned by Priestly’s character. His appearance is brief, but it is remarkably hilarious and right in his wheelhouse of perfection.

Hale is an actor who can truly play any part. From Arrested Development, Alvin and the Chipmunks,Forky Asks a Question, and The Mysterious Benedict Society, Hale has shown how diverse and exceptionally talented he really is. It is always a treasure to see him work.

3 William Shatner

One of the silliest guest appearances was from the incredible William Shatner. He was referenced several times throughout the series but is seen twice. He shows up as Juliet O’Hara’s estranged father, Frank. He was an absentee father for all of Juliet’s life, and Shawn tries to get them to reconcile.

After Frank helps the Santa Barbara Police Department and Juliet and Shawn solve the mysterious crime spree going on, it is revealed that he was there for Juliet more than she knew. He watched as she grew up, but from afar. He knew she was better off without him, as he was a con man.

2 Tim Curry

In this hilariously awkward episode, we see the marvelous Tim Curry portraying a celebrity judge, Nigel St. Nigel, on the American Idol-styled show American Duos. While Shawn and Gus frequently try to showcase their presumed duet singing talents, Nigel never wants anything to do with it.

To help solve the murder case, Nigel has Shawn and Gus go undercover as contestants on the show, to his chagrin but to their delight. Through various moments of silliness and acts of wickedly funny events, the crime is solved, and Shawn and Gus got to have their five minutes of fame.

1 Cary Elwes

The absolute greatest guest to have ever graced the Psych screen is Cary Elwes. Appearing in several episodes over four seasons as Pierre Despereaux, a sophisticated art thief. Shawn first encounters him while on a ski vacation, leading to a truly ridiculous high-speed ski chase. Elwes plays the part to absolute perfection and demonstrates his true range of talent.

Throughout his tenure on the show, it is discovered that Despereaux could be an undercover Interpol agent, but it is not certain. After a series of events that can only be described as outlandish, things are left uncertain, and it is left to the audience to figure out the truth about his real identity. Ultimately, it doesn’t really matter. No matter his real identity, Despereaux is one of the best characters in the series.

