Not many TV comedies are as hilariously creative as USA’s Psych. With eight seasons and three movies under its belt, there’s no denying that. Back before Psych’s popularity, the series had less freedom; however, Season 7 saw an influx of episodes that fully embraced the weirdness that Psych does best. Ever since the show’s second season, series creator Steve Franks had an idea for his dream episode. Five seasons later, he was finally able to make it.

Now equipped with greater freedom to take the show in the directions they wanted, the creative team created the aptly-titled two-part musical episode, “Psych: The Musical,” which is one of the funniest and most creative takes on the obligatory musical TV episode.

Improving How a TV Musical Episode is Framed

Usually, a musical special episode of TV will use a framing device of actual musical rehearsals that exist within the real world of the story, or something similar, like the Glee episode of Community or the Heathers episode of Riverdale. Psych follows this form but chooses to go several levels deeper. First, the episode doubles this framing device by implying that the musical is taking place in Yang’s (Ally Sheedy) head. The events of the episode, while real, are filtered through her psychosis, which is why she keeps demanding that Shawn (James Roday-Rodriguez), Gus (Dulé Hill), Lassie (Timothy Omundson), and Juliet (Maggie Lawson) sing and dance in return for her help with the investigation.

RELATED: “A Nightmare on State Street” Is ’Psych’s Strangest Halloween Episode Ever

Our favorite psychic detectives need Yang for her connections with this case’s suspect. Stage play writer and composer Z (Anthony Deane Rapp), who has been declared insane and hospitalized after he killed a critic and set a theater on fire, has escaped upon learning of an existing stage play that’s similar to his own, leaving Shawn and Gus to track him down before he completes his rampage. As the twists and turns of the case soon reveal, Z was innocent all along, and Shawn and Gus are able to clear his name and convince him not to commit any more crimes. Toward the end of the episode, Psych triples down on its musical framing device by revealing that Shawn has been pitching the episode itself to Z as a Broadway musical the whole time.

This just goes to show how committed the creative team was to going the extra mile when it comes to homage and time-honored tropes — by first having fun following the formula and then subverting it in some way. Already, “Psych: The Musical” has, at the very least, made itself unique compared to special musical episodes from other series.

Having Fun With Form

The songs are also placed carefully throughout the two-parter, balancing the episode in terms of musicality and story. That is, it’s not leaning too heavily on the musical side with too many songs, or relying too much on the nonmusical storytelling moments. Usually, the general rule is that characters will break into song when their emotions are too powerful to simply say dialogue.

Psych follows this rule beautifully, starting out with “Santa Barbara Skies” to introduce Shawn and Gus for those who haven’t seen the series and are tuning in for just this musical. The second song, “Z’s Lament,” introduces us to Z as a villain, as he explains to a stranger on a park bench how his entire life went to shambles. The third song is especially fun, in that it encapsulates Shawn and Lassie’s entire working relationship through a tango that uses one of Shawn’s favorite (and most infuriating) catchphrases as its title: “I’ve Heard It Both Ways.” The song even has its own dark reprise when a new body turns up and Lassie gets the upper hand, and a second reprise when Shawn and Lassie find the same clue and come to opposite conclusions.

Every character gets their chance in the spotlight, with Juliet and even Chief Vick getting their moments in “Santa Barbara Skies Reprise.” One of the catchiest and silliest songs is given almost exclusively to coroner Woodrow Strode (Kurt Fuller), “Often It’s the Opposite.” Though the song itself seems to be thrown in just for goofy morbid fun, it actually does provide a few clues to the case; Strode mentions that one of the victims was not murdered, which ended up being true. As the lyrics of the song so whimsically state, “Often it’s the opposite of what you might expect / Try to think too logical, and you’re usually incorrect.” This might be a hint as to why Lassie so often guesses wrong when it comes to murder cases — Psych is just too silly a show for logic to always work.

“Shawn Hears the Theme / The Breakdown” is the point at which everything comes together. Listening to the breakdown of each case is one of the most interesting moments of a Psych episode, and that goes double for a musical Psych episode. True to form in more ways than one, the musical number comments on how convoluted the cases can be and breaks the fourth wall in one move when Shawn starts the song off by saying to Juliet, “Jules, keep up. Because the key keeps changing.”

The episode’s songs are placed carefully, logically, and in ways that are fun to watch. After all, who could forget Dulé Hill’s whimsical performance of “Jamaican Inspector Man,” which actually is pretty much thrown in just for fun.

Committing Fully to Form

One especially fun detail about this particular musical episode is that, rather than use pre-existing songs like many other series do, Psych uses its own original tracks. Taking the creativity yet another step further, the episode doesn’t only rely on goofy lyrical numbers; it also uses leitmotifs that weave the story together, just like an actual musical would.

A leitmotif is a helpful tool when it comes to musical composition. Basically, the leitmotif is a recurring theme or melody that represents an idea, person, event, etc., that sticks in the mind and either consciously or subconsciously ties certain aspects of the story together. For instance, “Z’s Theme,” which appears many times with lyrics and many times without, is the main leitmotif of the episode. It first appears in “Z’s Lament,” where it is tied to Z’s vengeance. Later, it’s revealed that the melody is the first one Z ever wrote, making it instead a representation of his loss of agency when it comes to his own creativity. In both contexts, the melody is a representative of some aspect of Z’s character, our perspective of which changes based on the clues that we’re given. The inclusion of leitmotif makes the episode more like a proper musical than just a parody of one.

Easy to Follow

Circling back around to the opening number, “Santa Barbara Skies,” one of the best qualities of the episode when it comes to new viewers is its ability to quickly and concisely recap everything we need to know about Shawn and Gus’s business before the case begins. “Santa Barbara Skies” covers everything from how Shawn became a “psychic detective” to even Henry Spencer’s (Corbin Bernsen) lack of care for Shawn’s interests (or depending on your point of view, his refusal to encourage Shawn’s shenanigans (I’ve heard it both ways) by his refusal to contribute even a single lyric to the song.

Most of Shawn’s backstory isn’t pertinent to the rest of the case, so it wasn’t completely necessary to include these details. But newer viewers certainly would appreciate knowing why Shawn acts the way he does and how he gets involved in all these crazy cases. This makes the episode fun for new viewers and long-time fans alike, as everyone starts off with the same amount of information.

Not only does the episode have as much fun as possible with the musical format, it adds several layers to the form and fully commits to it by creating original music, complete with leitmotifs. On top of that, the case is easy to follow while still being full of enough twists and turns to keep you guessing the whole way through. Clearly, “Psych: The Musical” is a carefully crafted special episode that showcases Psych’s best qualities, making it a worthy addition to the numerous special episode list — we’re fortunate that Steve Franks’ vision was at last given the chance to take center stage.