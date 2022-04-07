Arguably the most hilarious mystery comedy, Psych has a lot of characters to love. As the straight man to Shawn (James Roday) and Gus's (Dule Hill) psychic antics, Detective Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) often comes off as tightly wound, humorless, and all-around uncompromising when it comes to following the advice of the department's psychic counselor. But Lassie, as he's affectionately known, has his fair share of riotous moments, whether he's finally giving in to the silly chaos of Santa Barbara's psychic detective or being his usual uptight self, and these 11 episodes highlight some of his best moments.

Feet, Don’t Kill Me Now

This episode takes a break from the standard formula of Shawn and Gus versus detectives Lassie and Juliet (Maggie Lawson) to instead focus more on the dynamic between Gus and Lassie. When Lassie shows up at Gus’s tap class with the hopes of getting his therapist off his back, he actually finds the activity to be stress-relieving and that it helps him focus on solving a murder case — despite the fact that he’s a terrible tapper. It’s fun to see Lassie, who is normally resistant to any sort of tomfoolery, forced to dance each time he wants maximum concentration to solve crimes. And though we don’t see him tap much in the future, he does follow through enough to help solve the murder and participate in a dance recital with the children’s class.

Last Night Gus

As Psych’s not-so-subtle homage to The Hangover, “Last Night Gus” takes Shawn, Gus, and Lassie, as well as Shawn’s father Henry (Corbin Bernsen) and the police coroner Woody (Kurt Fuller), and throws them all into the worst hangover of their lives following a retirement party. Several bullets are missing from Lassie’s gun, and the gang has no idea what happened. When a body turns up and all clues point to Lassie as the killer, the group goes on a chaotic, panicked investigation to find out what really happened. As each new horrifying and hilarious clue adds another layer of confusion, Lassie is forced to go all-in with the group’s shenanigans, which involve Lassie’s stolen car, a dramatic explosion, and the tragic shooting of Bobo the donut. This is one of Psych’s most chaotic and riotous episodes, and all members of the investigation play well off each other for many moments of comedy gold.

Psych: The Musical

What better way to highlight Lassie’s silliest moments than to represent his rivalry with Shawn with a song? “Psych: The Musical” is a two-part special episode that turns Santa Barbara’s psychic detective adventures into a musical, and Timothy Omundsen surprises viewers with a deep baritone and all-new forms of visual comedy. While each episode of Psych usually includes a scene in which Lassie takes a stance opposite to Shawn’s, this musical extravaganza gives their dynamic a different spin while still representing the heart of their rivalry with the song “I’ve Heard It Both Ways.” As the song progresses, the argument gets more detailed and heated until Lassie and Shawn are doing the tango in the park while simultaneously throwing shade at each other. Somehow, Lassie is still able to represent his usual stiff and humorless self while singing and dancing, a contrast made even funnier due to its inherent ridiculousness.

High Noon-ish

Against his better judgment, Lassie hires Shawn and Gus to investigate happenings at a wild west themed tourist attraction town. In an attempt to keep the place open without asking for the help of the SBPD or any of his professional connections, Lassie chooses the lesser of two evils and decides to let Shawn and Gus see a part of his childhood rather than let it disappear forever. Somehow, Lassie seems to fit right in with the old west town atmosphere, and learning a little more about his past gives the viewer a new angle on his personality — and it gives Shawn and Gus more ammunition to make fun of him.

Heeeeere’s Lassie

A clear reference to Stephen King’s The Shining, this episode plays up the creepiness of Lassie’s new condo and the strange occurrences of what goes on inside. Lassie is thrilled to find a nice new place to live, unfazed by the fact that the place previously belonged to a suicidal tenant. Unfortunately for Lassie, the creepiness continues, from weird dreams to visions and bloody light fixtures, and he sees no other choice than to call Shawn and Gus for backup. Some of the best Lassie episodes happen when he is forced to interact with his most hated psychic detective, and he sees no other option. It’s equally hilarious and terrifying to watch Lassie slowly go crazy and chase Gus around with a fatal weapon like the climax of The Shining, but the episode’s focus remains solely on comedy as Lassie’s overly zealous background checks and safety talks end up saving the day in the end.

S.E.I.Z.E. the Day

Lassie is perhaps the most uncharacteristic when he asks Shawn for help and is naive enough to actually take it seriously in “S.E.I.Z.E. the Day.” But desperate times call for desperate measures; when Lassie learns that his wife is pregnant, he becomes terrified of getting hurt or killed on the job, especially since he’s been demoted from head detective to beat cop. Poor Lassie actually listens to Shawn’s half-hearted and improvised advice, and his strangely scared behavior confuses everyone around him until they jump to the worst conclusion. They think that Lassie is dying, an assumption that leads to many a fun misunderstanding. Thankfully, Lassie is able to eventually work past his fears, and it’s a satisfying moment when the light comes back into his eyes. The old, fearless Lassie is back, and he’s not dying anytime soon!

The Head, the Tail, the Whole Damn Episode

Tired of getting shown up by an amateur and determined to beat Shawn at his own game, Lassie makes the bold proclamation that a shark attack victim found dead on the beach was not killed by the shark, but was instead murdered. Even though no one takes him seriously and his plan to get ahead of the game has backfired, Shawn is fully behind this theory, to the surprise of no one. Even though Lassie quickly drops his assumption that the shark bites in the victim look like stab wounds, this is one of the few times Lassie is actually proven right. If only he’d stuck with his theory, he might have gotten all the glory for himself this time.

This Episode Sucks

Lassie has never had the best luck with women, mainly due to his lingering feelings following his separation and subsequent divorce. But at long last, Lassie catches a break when he meets a beautiful and mysterious woman named Marlowe (Kristy Swanson) who feels as strongly for him as he does for her. The only problem? She just might be a vampire. This episode presents Lassie in a vulnerable way that’s fresh and new, while also playing his insecurities up for laughs. Whether she’s a vampire or just a regular criminal, Marlowe has a large impact on Lassie — for now, and “for all eternity.”

Deez Nups

Leave it to the SBPD’s head detective to plan an entire wedding in a day — and then get married that same weekend. When Lassie’s quickly-approaching wedding gets mixed up in a gang bust, it’s a race to rescue his fiancée, secure the safety of the police’s informant, and save the wedding. Along the way, Marlowe shows her resourcefulness by holding her own in this tough situation, and no amount of shenanigans or hijinks can possibly stop Lassie and Marlowe’s first kiss as husband and wife. It’s the most hectic and loud wedding you could ever ask for. After all, what’s more romantic than a shoot-out just before the I-do’s?

1967: A Psych Odyssey

Determined to become the new chief of police, Lassie sets out to solve a cold case: the murder of the mayor’s uncle in 1967. This may seem like a roundabout way to secure the position he wants, but his unfortunate and comically terrible interview for the job didn’t do him any favors. He gathers the team to help him crack the case, prompting a series of flashbacks to what might have happened in the '60s, with each character playing the role of the suspects back then. Lassie lands the starring role as the victim and is even visited by the actual victim in a fun dream sequence that leads him to the killer. Watching Lassie get sillier and sillier as the seasons continue is a fantastically satisfying experience, especially as episodes like this find extra creative ways to represent Lassie’s motivations and thinking.

A Touch of Sweevil

Lassie, now the chief of police at the SBPD, is upset that the mayor refuses to let him hire Juliet as his head detective and decides to make his new head detective, Brannigan (Mira Sorvino), so miserable that she’ll quit. As such, all shenanigans and tomfoolery are now allowed — and even encouraged — at the SBPD, including any and all of Shawn and Gus’s silly antics. The more outlandish, the better. It’s refreshing to see Lassie having fun with the goofiness that’s inherent in Psych and for once even being the one to instigate it.

