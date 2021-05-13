Ready for more Psych? The third spin-off movie has been announced, and Psych 3: This Is Gus begins filming soon.

The beyond-charming cult crime comedy series Psych, starring James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill as a pair of bumbling detectives who convince their clients Rodriguez possesses special psychic powers, has had two made-for-TV movies since the original series run ended in 2014. In 2017, USA aired Psych: The Movie, and in 2020, Peacock aired Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (referring not to the iconic dog but to another detective on the show, Carlton Lassiter, played by Timothy Omundson). And today, Peacock announced the next step in series creator Steve Franks' six-movie plan.

Psych 3: This Is Gus is coming to Peacock, with production scheduled to start summer 2021 in Vancouver. Rodriguez, Hill, Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen will all reprise their roles from the Psych-verse, and Franks will direct and executive produce. The script, like the previous film, comes from Franks and Rodriguez, and other executive producers include Rodriguez, Hill, and returning Psych producer Chris Henze. As fans might guess from the title (beautifully aping This Is Us, a show Omundson has appeared on), this film will focus on Hill's character of Gus, in the middle of a surprise marriage and a new child, tracking down and finding a separate, disgruntled husband alongside Rodriguez's Shawn.

Psych 3: This Is Gus does not currently have a release date, but we'll let you know once it does.

In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Dulé Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career.

