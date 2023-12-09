The Big Picture Yin and Yang are the trickiest and most cunning villains in Psych, always staying one step ahead and keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Yang, a serial killer fascinated with Shawn, plays a cat-and-mouse game with him, almost killing his mother in the process.

A copycat killer continues Yang's games in a Hitchcock-themed episode, while Yin eventually reveals that Yang is his daughter, but she helps take him down before allowing Shawn to apprehend her.

We still miss watching the exemplary duo Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) and Burton Guster (Dulé Hill) as they captured criminals — and our hearts — for eight seasons of the hilarious crime show Psych, created by Steve Franks. Shawn and Gus put away the most cunning criminals with the help of Shawn's super-sharp observation skills and Guster's knowledge of obscure things and pharmaceuticals. When they seem stumped, they go to Shawn's dad, retired police officer Henry Spencer (Corbin Bernsen), or even the police department once in a while. But out of 121 episodes, which Psych villain is the show's trickiest and most cunning mastermind?

Psych doesn't usually shy away from the comedic side of things and veer into drama territory, but with these killers, they did. Yin (Chris Turner, Peter Welles) and Yang (Ally Sheedy) only earned three episodes throughout Psych's overall run, but every time audiences were left under the impression that they'd been caught, some new evidence came to light. The tension always escalated when Yin and Yang were around — with the situation going as far as almost killing Shawn's mom in one episode.

Psych When a novice sleuth convinces the police he has psychic powers, he and his reluctant best friend are hired on as consultants to help solve complicated cases. Release Date July 7, 2006 Cast James Roday , Dule Hill , Maggie Lawson , Kirsten Nelson , Corbin Bernsen Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy , Crime , Mystery Rating TV-PG Seasons 8 Studio USA Creator Steve Franks

What Happens When Shawn First Tangles With Mr. Yang?

Image via USA Network

The serial killer known as Mr. Yang makes her first appearance in Season 3, titled "An Evening With Mr. Yang," and makes a special comeback after having committed numerous murders in the 1990s due to her fascination with Shawn. Yang is all about the cat-and-mouse game and has never been defeated. Her modus operandi involves finding playmates to enlist in her games of riddles unwillingly, and none have solved them before her intended victim dies. When Yang returns to the spotlight to play a game with Shawn, he accepts, much to his father's chagrin, and does everything he can to catch the killer before another victim meets a deadly fate.

Things get sticky when Shawn's mother Madeline (Cybill Shepherd), a psychiatrist who works with police departments regularly, ends up kidnapped with a bomb strapped to her. After Shawn outmaneuvers Yang once again, saving his mom in the process, the killer tells Shawn of her plan to write a book in prison, which she hopes Shawn will write the foreword for. Before she's taken into custody, Shawn says that he is the Yin to her Yang, and she doesn't respond, which foreshadows that something might be up the next time we encounter this character.

A Copycat Killer Picks Up Where Yang Left Off in "Mr. Yin Presents"

Image via USA Network

The next installment of the serial killer's arc occurs precisely a year later when a new killer starts playing games like Yang's. But how could that be, when she's in jail? In the episode, called "Mr. Yin Presents," a copycat serial killer seems to have a fondness for referencing older films — specifically, the world of Alfred Hitchcock. In a clever wink to the theme, the episode starts with Shawn and Gus literally watching Psycho in the movie theater before meeting expert Mary Lightly (Jimmi Simpson), who tells them Yang can't have been working alone. Mary acts as the perfect red herring for Shawn and Gus, even becoming a suspect at one point.

Another Hitchcock reference in the episode lies in the name Ben McKenna (James Stewart) from the film The Man Who Knew Too Much, which turns out to be a clue on its own for Shawn to figure out. Ultimately, the characters all end up cast in different Hitchcock roles by Yin for a reenactment in another of his mind-trapping games, which eventually leads to Abigail Lytar (Rachael Leigh Cook) and Juliet O'Hara (Maggie Lawson) being captured. While Shawn does figure out a way to save them both, it leads to Yin's escape. To make the episode more creepy, Yin is later seen taking off his mask in a dark room and placing it next to a picture of a young Shawn and a younger Yang.

In the episode "Yang 3 In 2D," Yin returns, kidnapping someone that Shawn and Gus have to find — but in a plot twist, they need Yang's knowledge of Yin to get to the bottom of the case. So, Yang tags along, causing chaos but also helping to take down Yin. Eventually, Yang injects Yin with a syringe of poison, but that's not the most shocking part of the episode: Yang is Yin's daughter, and he has made her his accomplice since she was a young girl. It's a nasty twist on father-daughter bonding time, but it also explains Yang's own seeming obsession with Shawn. Jealous of the perfect childhood he appeared to have, and after tiring of being an accomplice to her father's crimes, she ultimately allowed Shawn to apprehend her.

Yang Gets Redemption in "Psych: The Musical"

Close

Yang makes one more appearance throughout the series run in "Psych: The Musical." It's filled with amazing musical numbers, making this episode fantastic and better than many other musical episodes TV shows have done. In this installment, Yang assists Shawn with catching a killer, as only her expertise can assist with following the twists and turns of the suspect's mind. Although the episode has a sad ending, it comes full circle for Yang's character. She sacrifices herself to save Shawn, giving her character a trait we didn't think was possible: compassion and the willingness to sacrifice oneself for another.

Having diabolical characters such as Yin and Yang changed the tone of Psych for the better. Of course, it's still filled to the brim with slapstick antics and a comical wit, but this particular ingredient allowed it to go even darker than its norm. The Yin and Yang episodes contain an element of seriousness that isn't usually there due to the characters' psychotic nature. The duo escalates any crime Shawn and Gus have witnessed and raises the stakes with each episode they appear in. No wonder their episodes were so often saved as season finales; these two devious minds always kept audiences on the edge of their seats questioning everything while still trying to figure out how Shawn and Gus would catch them in the end.

Psych is currently available to stream on Peacock.

