While horror fans are currently experiencing a new slasher renaissance with films like Scream VI, the Halloween legacy trilogy, and Sick delighting audiences, the slasher genre's success can all be traced back to one film: Alfred Hitchcock‘s Psycho. The 1960 proto-slasher is considered by many to be one of the best and most influential horror films of all time. For its 60th anniversary in 2020, the film came to 4K for the first time. Now, thanks to Arrow Video, all four Psycho films are coming to 4K in one scary good collection.

This new collection includes Psycho, Psycho II, Psycho III, and Psycho IV: The Beginning. The sequels will come with new 4K restorations from their original camera negatives. Psycho II and III will even feature new audio commentaries from film critics Michael Brooke and Johnny Mains. Each film will come with all their respective previously released special features. Another major feature of this release is double-sided posters for each film including the original and new artwork from Matt Giffen which are featured on the sleeves as well. Each film will be getting its own case which is sure to make every horror fan very happy. The last frightening goodies for this chilling release include nine postcards sized art cards and a 120-page perfect blind collector’s book. This has new essays from film critics John-Paul Checkett and Mains.

The Legacy of Psycho

There’s a reason why so many horror films reference Psycho. From its iconic shower scene to Hitchcock’s inventive direction to its eerie musical score, there’s arguably no genre film as recognizable as this 60s gem. Even people who haven’t seen it more than likely know the most infamous lines and scenes from the film. It also was very ahead of its time in terms of its dark content and themes. The depicted violence on screen, while tame by today’s standards, was unheard of at the time, and sexual identity was a huge topic tackled in the first film. Lastly, the performances from Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh are still two of the genre's best with the pair leading to the most shocking twist in horror history. It would take some time for the sub-genre to take shape, but the film would soon lead to a slasher craze that included classics like Halloween, Friday the 13th, Sleepaway Camp, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. And the story would later be revisited countless times including as a TV series in Bates Motel.

RELATED: How 'Psycho' Changed Movie Theaters Forever

That wave of new blood-soaked cinema would also lead to Psycho II's creation in 1983. Perkins would reprise his role as the classic killer Norman Bates with Psycho II being one of the most underrated genre sequels in history. It’s nowhere near as good as Hitchcock's original, but it's genuinely great and has gained a major cult following over the years. Perkin’s would continue on with the franchise in III and IV. Again, both films are surprisingly good, especially given the fact the latter prequel/sequel was made for television. That’s why it’s great to see Arrow bring these underappreciated films to 4K for the first time. It’s important to note that this is a UK-only release, but the 4K format is region-free. However, oftentimes when Arrow brings something strictly to the UK, that means a US release is right around the corner.

When Does the Psycho 4K Collection Release?

The Psycho 4K collection is being released on September 25, 2023, for $69.82. There will also be a Blu-ray version of the collection for $63.47. However, again, that will be region locked. You can pre-order both editions on Arrow’s website. You can watch a trailer for Psycho II below.