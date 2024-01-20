1962 saw the release of the seminal psychological horror thriller What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? The film's success launched a new horror subgenre, the psycho-biddy, also known as Grand Dame Guignol or, more divisively, hagsploitation. Combining aspects of horror, thriller, and women's pictures, psycho biddy focuses on older women becoming mentally unbalanced and wreaking havoc on those around them.

The psycho-biddy subgenre has certain unflattering qualities. However, it has come to be viewed as something of a homage and a showcase for older actresses, many of whom were experiencing slumps in their careers. These movies allowed actresses to devour the scenery, elevating otherwise basic material into something truly special. Although it peaked in the mid-1960s, the psycho-biddy subgenre produced many films that have become horror classics.

10 'Lady in a Cage' (1964)

Director: Walter Grauman

Two-time Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland stars in the 1964 exploitation psychological thriller Lady in a Cage, one of the most intense movies of the 1960s. The plot follows Cornelia Hilyard, an injured woman trapped in a small private elevator while three violent criminals invade her home.

Although the psycho-biddy film usually casts the older woman as the source of chaos, Lady in a Cage subverts the notion and places her as the victim. Still, Cornelia fulfills most of the psycho-biddy's ideas of older women; she is domineering, psychologically abusive, and unaware of the damage she causes. Lady in a Cage is hyper-violent and shocking, a true exploitation movie, especially by 1960s standards. Still, the ever-graceful de Havilland brings considerable gravitas and dignity to what could easily be a ruthless exercise in psychological violence.

9 'Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?' (1972)

Director: Curtis Harrington

1972's Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? stars two-time Oscar winner Shelley Winters. Loosely based on the fairy tale of Hansel & Gretel, the plot revolves around a mentally unbalanced widow who becomes obsessed with a young girl who reminds her of her dead daughter.

On top of having perhaps the most absurd title of them all, Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? is among the last efforts of the psycho-biddy boom of the late 1960s. It's also one of the first Christmas-themed horror movies and a bonafide cult classic, largely thanks to its overly campy approach. Forsaking the horror that made the subgenre famous, Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? embraces the ridiculousness, with Winters furiously chewing scenery and single-handedly carrying the film.

8 'Greta' (2018)

Director: Neil Jordan

The mighty Isabelle Huppert is in ferocious form in Oscar-winner Neil Jordan's 2018 thriller Greta. Chloë Grace Moretz stars as Frances, a young woman who befriends Huppert's Greta, a lonely piano teacher and former nurse. As their relationship evolves, Frances realizes Greta has become violently obsessed with her.

Greta is an effective thriller carried by the strength of Moretz and especially Huppert's performances. It feels like a true throwback to the golden era of the psycho-biddy, with Huppert embracing the legacy of the women who came before to craft an unhinged yet undeniably fascinating villainess. Campy and self-aware, Greta makes the most out of its premise, allowing Huppert to rampage around the set, devouring everything in her path, from the scenery to, occasionally, her co-stars.

7 'The Nanny' (1965)

Director: Seth Holt

Iconic two-time Oscar-winner Bette Davis received a much-needed boost following Baby Jane. The actress made several psycho-biddy movies following her Oscar-nominated turn as Jane Hudson, including 1965's The Nanny. The story revolves around the deceitful and complicated relationship between a seemingly caring older woman and a 10-year-old boy recently released from a hospital.

Like most of Davis' psycho-biddy movies, The Nanny relies entirely on her legendary talent. Unlike her other efforts, however, The Nanny is a more character-driven thriller, less exploitative and favoring the quieter moments. This approach allows Davis to display her considerable acting chops, bringing genuine pathos to what could easily be a thankless role. Subtle but effectively eerie, The Nanny opts for subtlety rather than overt shock, a rarity among psycho-biddy films.

6 'Strait-Jacket' (1964)

Director: William Castle

Although Davis received most of the acclaim, Baby Jane was a true two-handed that revived the career of another classic actress. The fabulous Joan Crawford co-starred opposite Davis, and while the Oscars infamously snubbed her, her legacy as a horror icon continued with several psycho-biddy movies, most notably William Castle's Strait-Jacket. The story revolves around Lucy Harbin, a woman who killed her husband decades ago. When a series of aze murders occur following her release from a psychiatric hospital, she becomes the prime suspect.

Strait-Jacket excels as a psychological thriller, mostly thanks to Crawford's committed performance. The Oscar-winner gives a campy but commanding and alluring performance that echoes the glory days of Sudden Fear and Possessed. The script is quite over-the-top, but Crawford proves sometimes all a film needs to be great is a reliable star in the lead role.

5 'Hush... Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964)

Director: Robert Aldrich

1964's Hush... Hush, Sweet Charlotte was intended to be Davis and Crawford's second collaboration following Baby Jane. Behind-the-scenes conflicts led to a change in casting, with Davis' close friend, Olivia de Havilland, replacing Crawford. The story follows a reclusive widow believed to have killed her lover ages ago. When her ancestral home is in danger, she calls her cousin for help, but things don't go as planned.

Charlotte is not only a great entry into the psycho-biddy canon; it's also a wonderful example of Southern Gothic. Davis and de Havilland are great together, spitting venom at each other like the consummate pros they are. The chilling, overwhelming atmosphere further strengthens the plot, resulting in an effective showcase for its lead actresses that is as stylish as it's entertaining. Hush... Hush, Sweet Charlotte is a refreshing and compelling film that proves not all psycho-biddy films are exploitative.

4 'Dead Ringer' (1964)

Director: Paul Henreid

Dead Ringer sees Bette Davis playing twin sisters for the second time in her career - she did it first in 19466's A Stolen Life, made at the height of her Warner days. The story centers on Edith, who kills her twin sister and assumes her life, only to discover a sinister secret that threatens her plans.

Davis, the unofficial queen of the Grand Dame Guignol, delivers Hitchockian thrills by way of high camp in Dead Ringer. The actress is wickedly delicious as not one but two spiteful characters, with the plot allowing her to deliver one of the finest performances in her late career. This is truly fascinating and complex work, benefitting a story that is far more intriguing than most other entries in the psycho-biddy subgenre. Dead Ringer is intriguing enough to compel, but its true genius relies on allowing Bette to do what she did best.

3 'Last Night in Soho' (2021)

Director: Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright's psychological horror film Last Time in Soho stars Thomasin McKenzie as a young woman who can mysteriously travel to the 1960s. There, she forms a supernatural connection with a young aspiring actress, but she'll soon realize not all is as it seems in the world she had previously glamorized.

Last Night in Soho does psycho-biddy through Wright's distinctive gift for visual flair. The late Dame Diana Rigg excels as the film's twist antagonist, and while her role is not as prominent as other ladies of the Grand Dame Guignol, it's as effective and memorable as the subgenre's best villainesses. Last Night in Soho's ideas on feminism are uneven and struggle under Wright's approach; however, the film thrives as a love letter to the 1960s and an ode to the psycho-biddy films of yore.

2 'Notes on a Scandal' (2006)

Director: Richard Eyre

Dame Judi Dench delivers her most chilling turn in the 2006 psychological drama Notes on a Scandal opposite Cate Blanchett. The story centers on Barbara Covett, a lonely teacher who forms an unexpected friendship with young, free-spirited art teacher Sheba Hart. When Barbara discovers Sheba's affair with one of the students, their dynamic changes for the worst.

Notes on a Scandal doesn't adhere to the psycho-biddy's traditional rules; it features no gore, and all the violence is psychological. However, that makes the film more intense and unforgiving, showcasing the terror within every relationship. Dench is superb, arguably delivering the finest performance of her career and proving that there is enough room in the psycho-biddy subgenre for nuance and thematic complexity. Both Dench and Blanchett received Oscar nominations for their work in Notes on a Scandal, and it's easy to see why; it's a ruthless and often vicious film that allows them to flex their acting muscles to the fullest.

1 'What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?' (1962)

Director: Robert Aldrich

Robert Aldrich's psychological horror thriller What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? launched the psycho-biddy subgenre. Starring Bette David and Joan Crawford, the film follows Jane, an aging and increasingly delusional child star, caring for her wheelchair-using, former movie star sister, Blanche, while living in an old Hollywood mansion.

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? was a game-changer for the industry. The film launched a thousand copycats, although few reached its brilliance, and briefly but significantly revived the careers of its two iconic leading ladies. Davis even received an Oscar nomination for her role as Baby Jane Hudson, widely considered among cinema's greatest villains. Beneath Davis and Crawford's powerful performances and the vitriol they spit at one another, Baby Jane is a story about pain wrapped around a heavy coat of suspense. It is thrilling and occasionally scary, but Baby Jane is mainly an absorbing tragedy with two tour-de-force performances to drive it home.

