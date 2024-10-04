Even among the rich list of Hollywood icons throughout its history, Jimmy Stewart looms large, an actor who could seemingly do anything and do it well, from an early role as a cold-blooded killer in After the Thin Man to his crowd-favorite roles in Harvey and It's a Wonderful Life. Perhaps better than any other, Stewart effortlessly brought the sometimes quirky, often mild-mannered, and frequently more-than-they-appear-to-be characters he played to life, an actor moviegoers couldn't help but to root for. Nowhere is that more evident than in 1939's Destry Rides Again, where he plays a kindhearted lawman named Tom Jefferson Destry Jr., whose nonviolent approach to justice goes against conventional wisdom but succeeds nonetheless. The Western comedy film is among his best, with a whopping 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, one would have to be psycho to even attempt to replicate the magic Stewart brought to the role. Or at least appear in Psycho, as actor John Gavin did, bringing Stewart's Destry to life on the small screen with the 1964 TV series Destry.

'Destry' Brings Tom Destry to Television. Kind Of.

For its time, Destry Rides Again is progressive and cleverly subverts the clichés that had already entrenched the Western genre in the early days of Hollywood. Stewart's Tom Destry doesn't drink, doesn't carry a gun, and doesn't resort to violence, seeing it as unforgivable. There are no grand shootouts, just a man who calmly and wisely enforces the law, barely raising his voice to do so. Tom Destry is a unique hero of the silver screen, one whose approach to crime-fighting is at odds with the norms of the genre itself, a protagonist that exists to lampoon and bring some lightheartedness to the oh-so-serious Western genre. Bringing Tom Destry to television would be difficult, but that didn't stop ABC from trying.

Only ABC didn't try at all, technically. Announced as the replacement for '77 Sunset Strip, it was made clear from the start that Destry "bears no resemblance to the motion picture that starred Jimmy Stewart and Marlene Dietrich." Instead, Gavin plays Harrison Destry, Tom's son, who followed in his father's footsteps to become a lawman himself. The overlying arc of the series sees Harrison Destry looking for the people who framed him years earlier after being released from prison. Harrison Destry avoids violence, and the lengths he goes to do so leads to the comical elements prevalent in the series, much as it did in the films (yes, plural — we'll get there, promise). Destry premiered on ABC on February 14, 1964, with the hope that fans of the film would tune in for a new take.

‘Destry’ Would Be Tom Destry and His Kin’s Last Appearance on Media

Those hopes were dashed pretty quickly. Destry left critics unimpressed, with The New York Times saying the first episode "flirted tentatively with the idea of using a sophisticated and humorous approach to a cowtown melodrama, but eventually, the hour turned into a pedestrian telling of an awkward adventure" before likening the series to Route 66 on a horse (it wasn't a compliment). Viewers would seemingly agree, largely staying away from bringing Gavin's Harrison Destry into their home, and the series was cancelled after only 13 episodes. The series marks the last time that Tom Destry, the character created by author Max Brand for his 1930 novel "Destry Rides Again," or his son appears in media, bringing an end to a 32-year presence on screen.

Now you may ask yourself, "Isn't there only a 25-year span between Jimmy Stewart's Destry Rides Again and John Gavin's TV gamble on the character?" Yes, if Stewart had been the first to play Destry on screen. That honor actually belongs to actor Tom Mix, who played Destry in 1932's Destry Rides Again, his first talking picture. That film, also known as Justice Rides Again, sticks to the plot and tone of Brand's novel, where Stewart's film, and Destry in turn, have no resemblance to the novel whatsoever. Tom Destry would also appear in two other projects before Destry ever hit the air: Destry, a 1954 color remake of the 1939 film starring Audie Murphy as the titular hero, and the 1950 Western Frenchie, starring Shelley Winters and Joel McCrea (it's another technicality, where McCrea plays Tom Banning, the Destry character in a film loosely based on the plot of the 1939 film).

'Destry's John Gavin Does Alright

The series may have marked the end of Destry, but not the end of John Gavin's acting career. Gavin had already made a name for himself in the industry with roles in 1958's A Time to Love and a Time to Die as Ernst Graeber, Julius Caesar in the epic Stanley Kubrick 1960 film Spartacus and, as mentioned previously, in Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece Psycho that same year, playing Sam Loomis, Marion Crane's (Janet Leigh) boyfriend and the man who prevents Anthony Perkin's Norman Bates, aka "Mother," from killing Vera Miles' Lila Crane in the film's iconic ending.

It's the period following Destry where Gavin's story becomes fascinating. After appearing in 1967's Thoroughly Modern Millie with Julie Andrews, Gavin signed on to play 007 himself, James Bond, in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever. It would have set Gavin up as the successor to George Lazenby's one-and-done as 007 in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, only for Sean Connery to be wooed back into the role (he did remain signed to the role for Live and Let Die, only to be passed over for a British actor, one Roger Moore). 1971 wasn't a total loss for the actor, marking a two-year run as president of the Screen Actors Guild. After an appearance on an episode of Fantasy Island and a role in Mel Brooks' History of the World, Part I in 1981, Gavin stepped away from acting. He served as the U.S. ambassador to Mexico from 1981 to 1986 (per The Guardian), which meant he was unavailable to reunite with Perkins and Miles for 1983's Psycho II. Politics turned into a successful career in the business world before Gavin passing away in 2018.

Interestingly, Destry wouldn't be the only Jimmy Stewart Western to inspire a TV series. 1950's Broken Arrow, an award-winning film which, like Destry Rides Again, subverts another Western cliché, one where Native Americans are painted largely as savage antagonists. The film was lauded for how it tackled Native American issues, despite casting non-Native actors in Apache roles, which was standard practice at the time. ABC was much more successful with Broken Arrow than it would be for Destry, with the series airing 72 episodes across 2 seasons from 1956 to 1958. Thankfully, ABC stopped before putting any of Stewart's lesser lights to series, like the Best Picture winner (for some reason) The Greatest Show on Earth, Oh wait. They did.

