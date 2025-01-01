There’s no denying that classics like Evil Dead and What We Do in the Shadows are frequently lauded as the pinnacles of horror comedy. They’re as violent as they are hilarious, offering the perfect mix of horror and offbeat satire. But while some titles stand out as clear fan favorites, in 2020, Steven Kostanski released Psycho Goreman, a gloriously grotesque movie that, despite going unnoticed by the masses, easily holds its own alongside the genre greats, and should be counted among them.

'Psycho Goreman' is the perfect B-Movie

Image via Shudder

Following Kostanski’s acclaimed 2016 Lovecraftian nightmare, The Void, and the not-so-successful eighth entry in the Leprechaun franchise, Psycho Goreman saw Kostanski return to what he does best. Every bit the low-budget, nostalgia-fuelled B-movie, the likes of which Kostanski cut his teeth making, Psycho Goreman serves as a true callback to ‘80s made-for-TV monster movies. The plot is simple enough - two young siblings accidentally unleash the evil demigod Psycho Goreman, who finds himself forced to obey the children’s every command. After a group called the Planetary Alliance catch wind of Psycho Goreman’s new-found freedom, they set out to take Goreman out before he can wreak havoc on the universe.

But it’s not the plot of Psycho Goreman that makes it such a fun watch. The movie is every bit a Tokusatsu movie, straying a strange line between Power Rangers and a full-blown, gory creature feature. When Goreman isn’t brutally harming innocent civilians, he’s often found battling increasingly bizarre monsters, with Psycho Goreman featuring some of the best practical effects in recent memory. It’s a clear labor of love, and no matter the importance of a character, each design has received the same level of detail to make them impressive works of movie magic.

There's More to 'Psycho Goreman' Than Just Gore

Close

Despite wasting no time packing in over-the-top kills, Psycho Goreman also finds time to show a softer side. In particular, Goreman’s relationship with Mimi, played by Nita-Josee Hanna in a standout performance, is exceptionally well explored. It gives Psycho Goreman genuine heart in an otherwise chaotic piece of cinema, with the pair's differences - and perhaps scarily, their similarities - becoming a catalyst for the film's plot development. By the end, Psycho Goreman may embrace its silly side, but its themes of family and togetherness in the face of impossible danger are endlessly endearing.

With a relatively short runtime of just 95 minutes, it’s surprising how much Psycho Goreman packs in, and it does it all with a cheeky wink at the camera. One of the best things about the movie, and Kostanski’s work in general, is how little Psycho Goreman takes itself seriously while never sacrificing quality. Horror in particular has a habit of being afraid to let itself go. While the two genres, in theory, couldn’t be more apart, when done right, there’s something that makes combining horror and comedy such a joyous watch. It’s something that Psycho Goreman gets right. At one point, Psycho Goreman finds himself trying on ridiculous outfits in a clothes shop. In another, he discusses whether he finds “hunky boys” attractive. It’s nonsense, but it’s the kind of nonsense that sets Psycho Goreman apart from most other cult classic wannabes.

‘Psycho Goreman’ Was a Victim of Bad Timing

Despite receiving praise for its incredible creature design and heavy use of practical effects on a budget, earning itself an impressive 92% Rotten Tomatoes rating, the film failed to make an impact on a wider audience. In part, Psycho Goreman was negatively affected by COVID-19, with the movie originally due to premiere at South by Southwest before the festival’s 2020 cancelation. Instead, Psycho Goreman made its initial outing later that year at Beyond Fest, before finally reaching wider audiences with a small theatrical run and video-on-demand release on January 22 2021. Psycho Goreman also went up against tough competition, with 2020 and 2021 featuring an impressive roster of scary big-screen features. Notably, the movie was released the same week as the Wrong Turn reboot, another iconic horror franchise that fell victim to COVID-19 delays.

While a follow-up to Psycho Goreman has been discussed in the past, Kostanski has been busy elsewhere, turning his sights to a remake of ‘80s sword and sorcery classic Deathstalker. More recently, Kostanski stepped closer to home with comedy horror Frankie Freako, but solid confirmation of PG and friends' return to screens has yet to surface. Alas, if this remains the only on-screen antics of Psycho Goreman, it’s safe to say plenty of genre fans have yet to discover this hidden gem. Simultaneously a love letter to '80s blockbusters and old-school gorefests, Psycho Goreman is not afraid of being weird, and whether it’s with the occasional musical number, nonsensical costume change, or unnecessarily violent murder, it’s happy being itself, and honestly, that’s just fine.

Psycho Goreman is available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

Watch on Shudder