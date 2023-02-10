Collider is excited to reveal that Andrew Kevin Walker's Psycho Killer has found a home with New Regency. The company has greenlit the Se7en scribe's film with Constantin Film set to co-finance the project and Emmy nominee Gavin Polone directing from Walker's script. BAFTA Award-winning actress Georgina Campbell, who recently took the lead in Zach Cregger's horror hit Barbarian, will headline the film which begins production in early spring.

Billed as a horror-thriller in a similar vein to Walker's landmark work, Psycho Killer centers on a police officer (Campbell) who is on the trail of a vicious serial killer after her highway patrolman husband becomes one of their latest victims. Although it hasn't received a ton of attention, the project has been quietly in the works for some time. Walker's original script, described by those who've seen it as full of truly insane twists, has been passed around for years, at one point landing with Eli Roth and Eric Newman who were set to produce. Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst was even in line to direct originally until Roth, Newman, and Polone entered the picture. THR previously revealed that the Germany-based banner K5 would be financing the project in 2015, though everything went quiet from there. With a star now set and production beginning soon, this hopefully means the script will finally see the light of day.

Walker has struck gold whenever teaming up with director David Fincher, not only penning the Oscar and BAFTA-nominated Se7en, but also writing his celebrated episode of Love, Death, and Robots, "Bad Traveling." The two are set to team up again on November 10 on Netflix with The Killer based on Alexis Nolent's graphic novel. His work away from Fincher, however, has also earned plenty of praise as well. Charlie McDowell's Windfall also has his fingerprints on it, as does Tim Burton's 1999 Oscar winner Sleepy Hollow. Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren Brittenham are his representatives.

Walker Has a Stellar Creative Team Making Psycho Killer a Reality

New Regency is producing Psycho Killer with Walker alongside Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, and Matt Berenson. The film marks Polone's feature directorial debut, but he's earned plenty of plaudits for his producing duties. He has nine Emmy nominations to his name, the majority of which come as part of the team behind Curb Your Enthusiasm. Polone's big-screen production experience is strong too, notably including both Zombieland films. He's represented by Leigh Brecheen and Richard Thompson at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson.

Walker, Polone, and New Regency have an experienced team overall. Campbell is a familiar face at New Regency after leading Barbarian, though her talents extend beyond that. She notably won a BAFTA Award for Murdered By My Boyfriend in 2014 and has credits in Suspicion, All My Friends Hate Me, His Dark Materials, and Black Mirror. She rejoins Lee who produced Barbarian and previously won a BAFTA Children's Award for The Lego Movie with Christopher Miller and Phil Lord. Yoon and Berenson round out the group with credits on Don't Worry Darling and The Place Beyond the Pines among others. Campbell is represented by UTA, Independent Talent Group, Range Media Partners, and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson, McGinnis and Ryan while Lee is represented by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

We'll have more here at Collider as production on Psycho Killer gets underway at New Regency this spring. In the meantime, check out a previous interview with Campbell, Cregger, and Justin Long on Barbarian below.