While there’s only a handful of filmmakers out there who can generate audience enthusiasm based on their name alone, Martin Scorsese has been attracting audiences to his projects for over five decades. By pushing the ground when it comes to the content he includes and the stories he approaches, Scorseses’s filmography remains exciting based on his strong desire to improve his craft; age is not an impediment to an artist as committed as Scorsese.

While he’s certainly one of the most recognizable directors of all-time, Scorsese is also a major film buff in his own right. Often calling attention to the artists who helped shape his career, Scorsese revealed that it was Alfred Hitchcock’s work on the classic horror film, Psycho, that inspired his iconic boxing drama, Raging Bull.

‘Raging Bull’ Was Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's ‘Psycho'

Set in the 1940s, Raging Bull chronicles the tragic rise and fall of the middleweight boxer, Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro), an arrogant charlatan whose perpetual rage ended up dooming his career. Despite his initial promise to earn his way to the top without the mob connections offered by his brother, Joey (Joe Pesci), LaMotta grows increasingly fixated on the teenage girl, Vickie (Cathy Moriarty). After they are wed, LaMotta’s anxieties get the better of him, as he’s convinced that Vickie is being unfaithful. Raging Bull evokes similarities to classic cinema with its timeless warning about the corrupting influence of jealousy. The film was shot in black-and-white to represent both the period it was set in and the classic cinema that inspired it.

While Raging Bull reaches some explosive moments once LaMotta’s rage takes over, the film is effective at creating a perpetual sense of dread leading up to his breakdown. LaMotta’s brooding rage creates tension that keeps the viewers on their toes, which Scorese credits to Hitchcock’s influence. Scorsese was inspired by the moody atmosphere that Hitchcock established in Psycho in the scenes of Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) driving to the Bates Motel before she shares a brutal encounter with its young owner, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Scorsese stated that, “the beauty of Hitchcock’s work is that the more subtle moments are even more powerful and more lasting,” as Psycho contains moments of suspense that aren’t reliant on jump scares.

Much of Raging Bull’s camerawork is also derived from Psycho, as Scorsese was impressed by the way Hitchcock chose to center his shots. Although the driving footage tends to feature Leigh in the center of the frame, there’s a disorienting effect that emerges whenever the scene cuts to her perspective. Scorsese revealed that the cuts between these two perspectives “exist in almost an abstract way” that make the original Psycho the scariest entry in its franchise. Raging Bull uses the same technique to a similar effect; while the camera remains set on De Niro’s face during many of the brutal boxing matches, any shots that are through LaMotta’s eyes feel hypnotic and surreal. Both scenes weaponize their camera movements in order to suggest that something is “off” about the protagonist’s psychology.

The ‘Psycho’ Shower Scene Influenced Martin Scorsese

Although it’s a film that is filled with memorable moments, Psycho is best remembered for the shocking scene in which Norman brutally murders Marion when she's in the shower. Although the invasion of a seemingly “secure” location like the shower is terrifying in its own right, Psycho’s most brutal moment contains very little actual violence or nudity. By using swift cuts and editing the sequence at a rapid pace, Hitchcock was able to deceive the audience into thinking that they had seen more graphic content than they had actually witnessed. It was such an effective technique that Psycho’s shocking twist evoked comparisons to a real murder case.

Scorsese lifted Hitchcock’s editing techniques in the shower scene for the boxing matches in Raging Bull, which similarly weaponize frequent cutaways. Raging Bull was edited by Scorsese’s long-time collaborator, Thelma Schoonmaker, who won the Academy Award for Best Editing for her work on the film. Like Psycho’s shower scene, the moments of actual violence are few and far between in Raging Bull’s boxing matches; a shot of LaMotta’s fist pummeling the scene hits with more impact than actually seeing the ramification of the punch would. Like Psycho, Raging Bull is edited so tightly that it’s easy for the viewer to believe they’ve seen more violence than they've actually been exposed to.

‘Raging Bull’ Draws From the Horror Genre

While much of the film was derived from Scorsese’s personal experience hearing from the real LaMotta, Raging Bull is heavily inspired by the horror genre. It’s a story that is reliant upon suspense when it comes to LaMotta’s temperament; the question isn’t whether he’ll lash out violently at someone, but when. While LaMotta’s story ultimately reaches a tragic end when he realizes how his jealousy has weathered away his potential to succeed, Scorsese never attempts to empathize with such a toxic character. In this sense, De Niro’s role in the film can be compared to that of a slasher villain. The entire slasher sub-genre grew out of Psycho’s influence, and without Norman Bates, there would be no Michael Myers, Freddie Krueger, Jason Voorhees, or Leatherface.

Although Raging Bull is first and foremost a character study, Scorsese is no stranger to the horror genre. His 1999 psychological thriller, Bringing Out The Dead, examines the fear of death and utilizes horrific imagery relating to New York City’s nightlife to create an atmosphere of anxiety. Similarly, his 2010 thriller, Shutter Island, contains some truly graphic moments of body horror and ends with one of the most disturbing twists in horror film history. Scorsese and Hitchock aren’t always thought of as “horror filmmakers” because of the versatility within their filmography, but it would be impossible to deny the significant impact that their work has had upon the genre. Raging Bull isn’t a horror film per se, but it’s certainly not a film audiences can rest easy with after viewing.

