Sir Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 black-and-white classic Psycho is one of the most compelling horror films ever. Starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, it tells the story of Marion Crane, a secretary from Phoenix who decides one day to leave her job and run off with her employer's money. But when she stops at a remote motor lodge for a night, she encounters the motel's seemingly innocent owner, Norman Bates, who slowly reveals he isn't as friendly as he first appears.

Few films in the genre are as culturally significant and iconic as this eerie masterpiece. It's a timeless film with memorable performances, incredible storytelling, competent directing, and thrilling suspense so intense that it's still hair-raising today. This iconic chiller is a must-watch for all who love horror, and there's no denying that there are so many reasons why it's become important to cinema. This list will discuss ten reasons why Psycho is the most important horror movie ever made.